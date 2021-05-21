The World trade Center Institute has been helping Maryland Businesses expand their companies globally by building relationships through networks sharing knowledge and experiences that help make a positive impact. As we reopen the statistics of who was affected most by the quarantine of the pandemic is women. I talk with WTCI’s CEO Susan Aplin about the 15th Annual Women Spanning the Globe Leadership Conference. The virtual event focuses on how women can make larger networks, get inspired or completely change careers even if they have had to leave the work force all together. There is something here for everyone and a very impressive list of speakers and businesses that will be in attendance. The conference is affordable, but if you would like to attend for free because of financial circumstances you can email Maggie@WTCI.org.