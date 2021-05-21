Billionaire Howard Marks Drops $29.2 Million on Robyn Moore’s Historic Malibu Estate

Now that the end of her long-running talk show is officially in sight, Ellen DeGeneres is apparently feeling a bit nostalgic. More specifically, she’d like to rewind back to the simpler days of 2017, when she owned Rancho San Leandro, a magnificent Montecito hacienda right next door to Oprah Winfrey’s ever-expanding, 70+ acre “Promised Land” estate. And now that the Louisiana native and Portia de Rossi have snipped their last residential tie to Los Angeles — their Tudor-style Beverly Hills home sold last month for exactly $45 million to a still-unidentified buyer, a few ticks above the $42.5 million they paid for the place in 2019 — the couple are refocusing their energy on gobbling up more Montecito real estate, including at least one property they’ve already previously owned and sold.