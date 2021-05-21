Billionaire Howard Marks Drops $29.2 Million on Robyn Moore’s Historic Malibu Estate
Howard Marks — the billionaire investor widely considered one of the world’s foremost trophy property collectors — is still growing his portfolio, now more than nine lavish homes strong. Records indicate the 75-year-old Oaktree Capital cofounder and his longtime wife Nancy have plunked down $29.2 million for a sumptuous estate in prime Malibu, right on the sandy shore of the city’s coveted Broad Beach.www.dirt.com