For Latino tenants, seeking rent relief has been fraught. Virginia promises more support is on the way.
When Yackeline Caal fell behind on her rent at the beginning of the year, she turned to Virginia’s Rent Relief program. What the 26-year-old sole caretaker of her three children hoped would be a smooth process to get caught up has dragged on for months. Her delinquent balance ballooned from about $800 to more than $4,000. The longer she waits the more she worries that help will not come, but an eviction notice will.richmond.com