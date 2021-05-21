newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

For Latino tenants, seeking rent relief has been fraught. Virginia promises more support is on the way.

By Mark Robinson
Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Yackeline Caal fell behind on her rent at the beginning of the year, she turned to Virginia’s Rent Relief program. What the 26-year-old sole caretaker of her three children hoped would be a smooth process to get caught up has dragged on for months. Her delinquent balance ballooned from about $800 to more than $4,000. The longer she waits the more she worries that help will not come, but an eviction notice will.

richmond.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Deportation#U S Census Bureau#For Rent#Housing Development#U S Support#Real Support#Rent Relief#Salvadoran#The U S Census Bureau#Housingforward Virginia#Virginia Housing#Krs Holdings#New Virginia Majority#Southwood Apartments Llc#Weinstein Services#Latino Tenants#Latino Families#Rent Payments#Hispanic Renters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Richmond, VAWDBJ7.com

VA House to return to in-person sessions at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates is ready to return to in-person session after the lapse during the pandemic, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday. “Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond. NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of...
Chesterfield County, VAvirginiamercury.com

Roanoke jury awards landowners affected by Mountain Valley $430K, Chesterfield sheriff moves inmates out of Riverside, Bristol’s landfill problem, and more headlines

Our daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • “With just 3.5% of standard nasal swab tests coming back positive for the coronavirus last week, Virginia is experiencing its lowest rate of new infections since the pandemic arrived.”—Virginian-Pilot. • “Strap in, Virginia: The 2021 governor’s race is suddenly at...
Richmond, VAWHSV

Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the recently lifted mask mandate in Virginia, many businesses are trying to navigate these new measures, including what to do about vaccination cards as the pandemic continues. [ Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28 ]. Some people have asked...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Richmond, VAWHSV

AG Herring issues statement on abortion access

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued a statement on Monday, May 17, regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to take up a lawsuit challenging Mississippi’s abortion ban, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office. Herring says the lawsuit has the potential to overturn...
Virginia Statetysonsreporter.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Richmond, VANBC12

Speaker Filler-Corn announces return to in-person session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced in-person sessions will return at the Virginia State Capitol the next time the House of Delegates convenes. Speaker Filler-Corn released the following statement:. “Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.