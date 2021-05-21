5 Unique Online Scams and How to Defend Against Them
The possibility of an online scam can be an ever-changing problem for individuals and businesses. If someone clicks on a virus-laden email while employed in a data-heavy business, their stolen data could lead to a compromise to the business overall. Because of this, knowing what your employees might encounter in their day to day is also part of internal cybersecurity. Here are five online scam methods that stood out for their innovation and uniqueness in the last year.securityintelligence.com