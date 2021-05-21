Sam Smith: Take time to be still

“Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” [Psalm 46:10]. “Be still.” How often do you take time to be still before the Lord? Honestly, do you ever take time to be still before the Lord? To be still before the Lord, we need to find a quiet, peaceful place where we will not be interrupted for a time. Some folks have a “prayer closet”, a room designated for prayer, meditation and stillness. Others simply get alone in a room in their house. Some go to their church. The place is not as important as the intent to be still – quiet and undisturbed – and listen for God’s will.