newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Rio, TX

Sam Smith: Take time to be still

By Dr. Sam Smith Columnist
Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” [Psalm 46:10]. “Be still.” How often do you take time to be still before the Lord? Honestly, do you ever take time to be still before the Lord? To be still before the Lord, we need to find a quiet, peaceful place where we will not be interrupted for a time. Some folks have a “prayer closet”, a room designated for prayer, meditation and stillness. Others simply get alone in a room in their house. Some go to their church. The place is not as important as the intent to be still – quiet and undisturbed – and listen for God’s will.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Del Rio, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Will Smith
Person
John Smith
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Radio#Radio On#Stillness#Night Time#Quiet Time#Jiminy Cricket#Holy Spirit#Wikipedia#Righteous Behavior#East Texas#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Meditation
Related
rangerreview.com

Taking time to reflect

There is nothing wrong with times of personal introspection. Actually it is a healthy thing. My time started with hip replacement surgery and rehab; then Covid quarantine; and now a broken knee cap. Each one has required quiet, inactivity, and the necessity of sitting and thinking. My routine is pretty much the same from day to day. With my limitations I move slowly. I have to depend on other people. I have to ask for help. There is lots of time to explore not only the corners of your closets, but also the corners of your mind. It is a good time to laugh at yourself as I struggle to get my stiff leg into a pants’ leg or put on a pair of shoes.
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Sam Smith: Teamwork makes the dream work

“May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you a spirit of unity among yourselves as you follow Christ Jesus, so that with one heart and mouth you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.” [Romans 15:5-6] As Christians, we should all have a common...
Law EnforcementWyoming Tribune Eagle

Take time to remember

May 15, this Saturday, is national law enforcement Memorial Day. It is a day set aside by president John F. Kennedy in 1962 to commemorate the nation’s peace officers who lay down their life in the line of duty. Today, there are 29,000 names inscribed on the cold, stone walls of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Public Healthfarmvilleherald.com

It’s time to take off the mask

That’s not a question regarding COVID protocol or the relaxing of some of the regulations regarding mask wearing. The CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities, or other designated settings. Those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings. That’s a good sign for what we all have been hoping, praying, and waiting for. The emotional impact of wearing a mask is deep and affects individuals in many ways. Physically, I think we can all agree it was not a pleasant thing to do. It was suffocating. If you wear glasses, or have a hearing aid, it was always a challenge.
ReligionMessenger

Being still at times is crucial for life's navigation

I sometimes have a hard time being still. I am better than I used to be, but still have a way to go. It is not sitting still that is the hardest part. It is sitting still and not being annoyed by the need to sit still in some places. I carry a book with me in my car. I call it my “appointment book.” Not the calendar type, the reading type. When I am required to be at an appointment or need to be somewhere that waiting may be involved, I have it with me.
Religionbitchute.com

EndtimesProphecies777

Video Removed from YouTube!! Cashless Society * Vax * Mark* End-Times Bible Prophecies * Share!!. The LORD GOD Almighty has been showing me prophetic dreams and visions and delivering messages of what is happening and what is to come. In 2016 GOD audibly called me to deliver His Messages. Out...
Religionbitchute.com

Jay Huldeen

The Lord Jesus Christ will return to earth a second time to judge the world. This will be a fearful thing for those who have not trusted him for salvation, but it is a blessing for those who know him. May 22, 2021. Although most people dislike talking about it,...
Maple Valley, WAVOICE of the Valley

What Makes Life Complete?

There is a relationship which makes life complete. Without that relationship, there is a void in life. Many people, even those who are well-known, exemplify this void. For example, H. G. Wells, famous historian and philosopher, said at age 61: “﻿I have no peace. All life is at the end of the tether.﻿” The poet Byron said, “﻿My days are in yellow leaf, the flowers and fruits of life are gone, the worm and the canker, and the grief are mine alone.﻿” The literary genius Thoreau said, “﻿Most men live lives of quiet desperation.﻿”
Religiondailycitizen.news

Deck Cheatham: Truth rising

"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By his great mercy he has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled and unfading, kept in heaven for you." -- 1 Peter 1:3,4, NRSV.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Blood sacrifices not needed

Friends of ours sent the above image of a baby donkey in its first hour of life. What struck me was the innocence and the instinctive love of a mother for her young. "Without the shedding of blood there can be no remission of sins," Hebrews 9:22. Not a single...
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Who is our God and Maker?'

"In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth." Genesis 1:1. This coming Sunday, May 30, is Trinity Sunday, a day in the church year devoted to reminding us who the true God of the Bible is, over against the many false concepts and ideas about God which have been held in various times and in various places.
ReligionPetoskey News-Review

Does God help those who help themselves?

Today, I will attempt to address something that many people have said over the years (and I grew up hearing it as well). Together, we are going to try to address the phrase:. “God helps those who help themselves." I read in an online blog that this phrase is “the...
Societycassville-democrat.com

Chuck Terrill: Christians are armed and dangerous

I recently saw a sign in front of a church. It read, “Prayer is not our last resort, it is our first response.” I agree. If you are a Christian, you ought to consider yourself “armed and dangerous.” That's right! You have God given permission to carry a concealed weapon. The Bible gives you your “concealed/carry” permit! The weapon that you carry is called “prayer.”
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Ezra tells of the return of a remnant of God’s people back to Jerusalem after the great Captivity in Babylon. The Captivity, which lasted for 70 years, was the result of Israel’s continuing worship of idols instead of God. This return to the homeland had...
ReligionHampshire Review

Celebrating the 3 in 1

In many denominations this Sunday, churches will celebrate our Triune God: God the Creator, God the Son and God the Spirit. That is because this Sunday, May 30, is Trinity Sunday. Trinity Sunday follows Pentecost Sunday, the birthday of the church. On Pentecost, the Spirit was poured out on those gathered in the room.
ReligionTahlequah Daily Press

Faith News 5-27-21

Morning services for this 23rd of May began in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton. The devotional was read from Micah 7:1-10, and the first song, "Leaning On the Everlasting Arms." We had 54 in attendance this morning. There were no reported birthdays or anniversaries, no new requests for sympathy...
Religionmukilteobeacon.com

Eternal in the past, eternal in the future | Worship

Hello friends! I hope for your grace as I zoom up a 25 years ago column as grist for 2021's mill! My heart leads me that this particular conversational idea, at this time, is how I might serve our kind Father most best. I sure hope so, as I've prayed ardently, and gotten quiet to listen. At this point I'm delighted with the idea! So, please, from 1995 and true:
Religionhannapub.com

For the Ages: Not even the angels

If God wanted to crown us with eternal life and glory, right here and right now, without us having to endure any suffering whatsoever, there’s nothing to stop Him from doing so. But God desires that we should be like Jesus Christ, who suffered and died before He rose again...
Religionbitchute.com

Adrenochrome truth was shown on South Park

Hello welcome to Truth of Jesus Christ. Here you will find reviews on certain doctrines of Christianity, reviewing the glory of Christ, exposing false doctrines and the lies of this world, and connecting ourselves to God. I’m a Traditional Sedevacant…
Religioninterestingliterature.com

A Summary and Analysis of the Nativity Story of Jesus Christ

The most detailed and influential account of the birth of Jesus Christ is found in the Gospel of Luke. But Luke’s account, as well as being much more informative than the one we find in the Gospel of Matthew, is the version of events which does the most to strain readerly credulity. Details of the census which Joseph and Mary had to undertake to Bethlehem, not to mention the account of the birth of Jesus and his being laid in a manger, are found in the Gospel of Luke, so let’s take a closer look at what the Gospel says.