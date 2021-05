This past Saturday, the renewed Jennings County High School Softball and Baseball fields were officially dedicated. In late April 2018, the Jennings County School Corporation Board of School Trustees voted unanimously to hire engineering firm Woolpert to create an Athletic Complex master plan to include new baseball, softball, tennis, and wrestling facilities, as well as an entry plaza. Wool pert then contracted locally owned Bradshaw Building Specialists to complete Phase 1 of the plan in the spring of 2020, which included the outstanding new softball and baseball complexes. These improvements included new dugouts and press boxes, as well as turf infields, and that is only naming a few of the many improvements made that make the athletic complex at Jennings County High School well above par.