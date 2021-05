Wendy’s newest addition to their Made to Crave lineup is a whiskey spiked burger, with a bourbon bacon sauce. “Following the success of our Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwiches on the Made to Crave platform, we wanted to go back to our roots and give our fans more of what they’re always craving: a quality, juicy bacon cheeseburger,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “Wendy’s is always looking ahead to the next big thing and this burger pays homage to two classic American icons – cheeseburgers and bourbon.”