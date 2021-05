There is a relationship which makes life complete. Without that relationship, there is a void in life. Many people, even those who are well-known, exemplify this void. For example, H. G. Wells, famous historian and philosopher, said at age 61: “I have no peace. All life is at the end of the tether.” The poet Byron said, “My days are in yellow leaf, the flowers and fruits of life are gone, the worm and the canker, and the grief are mine alone.” The literary genius Thoreau said, “Most men live lives of quiet desperation.”