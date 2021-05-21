newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Doughnuts and high-speed escapade leads to suspended sentence and ban for Macroom motorist

echolive.ie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDAÍ saw seven cars doing doughnuts in the middle of the GAA pitch in Dunmanway and one of the drivers of a modified Lexus took off on a high-speed escapade of dangerous driving before crashing into a barrier and rebounding into a Garda car. A trace of cocaine was found...

www.echolive.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnuts#Suspended Sentence#Traffic Accident#Jail#Cocaine#Dangerous Driving#Off Road Cars#Garda#Gaa#Lexus#Defence#Macroom Motorist#High Speed Escapade#Doughnut Manoeuvres#Speeds#Mr Corkery#Garda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Driver faces charges after hitting pedestrian crossing 610

A man died after being hit by at least two cars trying to cross North Loop 610 Saturday night, police said. One of the drivers, who went 8 miles before being stopped, will be charged with failure to stop to render aid, authorities said. The second driver, who stopped immediately, will not face charges.
Trafficonscene.tv

DUI Driver Crashes Into Scaffolding | Orange

05.03.2021 | 11:04 PM | ORANGE – Authorities received response of a solo vehicle into a construction site near 1000 W Town & Country and Lawson Way. Upon arrival, units discovered that the scaffolding was against the vehicle. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to remove the scaffolding and extricate the driver & passenger.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

McKinney sentenced to 30 years, 7 suspended

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - George McKinney, 22, of Lake Charles, pled guilty to one count vehicular homicide earlier this year, and on Friday, he was sentenced to 30 years Department of Corrections with all but 23 years suspended, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s...
Kennewick, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Kennewick woman sentenced for October high-speed chase in Walla Walla County

A woman from Kennewick was sentenced for three crimes related to leading Walla Walla are law enforcement on a high-speed chase down U.S. Highway 12 in October 2020. Alicia Enriquez-Meyer, 21, was sentenced by Judge M. Scott Wolfram to 30 days in jail based on an agreed recommendation between the defendant and prosecutors.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque man sentenced to 15 years in prison for high-speed chase that ended with crash

A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 15 years in prison for leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed and for having drugs in his vehicle. Gerald M. Nadermann, 59, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana-second offense and eluding. An array of related traffic citations in Dubuque County were dismissed.
Des Moines, IAkjan.com

High-speed chase leads to crash & death of innocent motorist

(Radio Iowa) – An innocent motorist was killed last (Thursday) night in a high-speed police chase in central Iowa. Des Moines police pulled a van over about 6:45 PM for expired license plates and discovered the woman at the wheel had active warrants for failure to appear in court on theft and marijuana charges. Police say the woman, identified as 35-year-old Ashley Hennings of Des Moines, sped away from the traffic stop, leading police on a chase that went about a mile.
Lawravallirepublic.com

New law caps suspended sentences, new probation officers relieve system

New measures passed by the Montana Legislature are set to relieve pressure on the state probation system and provide some light at the end of the tunnel for those living decades under state supervision. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 553 into law May 14. The bill sets a 20-year...
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

High-speed pursuit results in arrest

According to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, a high-speed pursuit occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday in Brenham. As stated in the release, at 4:48 p.m., WCSO deputy Corey Himebaugh observed a black BMW abruptly slow down in a main lane of traffic in the 2600 block of U.S. 290. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Christie Marie Stephens, 34, of Brenham, then increased her speed when deputy Himebaugh initiated his emergency overhead lights. The vehicle exited FM 577 and a pursuit of the vehicle continued onto U.S. 290 and into the areas of FM 389 and State Highway 36. The Brenham Police Department successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the 1600 block of U.S. 290 West, disabling the vehicle within a couple of blocks. Throughout the pursuit, deputy Himebaugh observed the vehicle crossing over multiple lanes, enter and exit U.S. 290 on numerous occasions, and drive through the yard of a private residence.
Davenport, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Davenport man pleads not guilty to eluding after reportedly leading officers on high speed chase

A Davenport man charged with eluding police officers after an alleged high-speed chase in April pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed April 22. Davenport police reportedly attempted a traffic stop on the black Chevrolet Malibu that Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, was driving on April 13. Robinson didn't stop and instead led the officers on a chase. Court documents state that he reached speeds of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.
TrafficBBC

Driver high on drink and drugs caused Skye fatal crash

A driver high on cocaine and alcohol caused a crash which killed a father and seriously injured his teenage son. Fisherman Andrew Montgomery was on bail for drink-driving at the time of the crash on Skye on 8 August 2018. The 33-year-old drove his Audi Q7 at high speed and...
Trevorton, PAnewsitem.com

Trevorton woman charged in high-speed pursuit

TREVORTON – A 31-year-old Trevorton woman was arraigned Friday morning on multiple charges after fleeing from police at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour Thursday night. Carrie Jean Phillips is charged by Zerbe Township Patrolman Earl Johnson with misdemeanors of fleeing or attempting to elude police and possessing drug paraphernalia, and summaries of reckless driving, careless driving and speeding.
Worldcannabisnewsworld.com

Man driving tractor arrested after cannabis and cocaine was found in his system

An Irish man driving an agricultural tractor was recently stopped at a routine checkpoint in County Donegal and found to have both cannabis and cocaine in his system. The checkpoint in Ballyshannon was done shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 13, according to That’s Farming . The mode of transportation may not have been out of step in the county , which borders the Atlantic Ocean in northwestern Ireland and features everything from rugged coastline to forests, but driving under the influence was enough to elicit a stern warning. This CBD retailer in Ireland keeps getting raided by the police Man catches police’s eye after dropping cardboard box containing half a million dollars of weed Man claims more than a kilogram of cannabis was meant for a (very big) batch of homemade soup “Please do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” said a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána, the national police force in the Republic of Ireland, according to Breaking News . “You are playing roulette with your own life and the lives of others if you make the poor decision to do so.” Beyond testing positive for cannabis and cocaine, a search of the farmer also revealed an unspecified amount of weed. Breaking News reports that the driver is expected to appear at a future sitting of the local courts and That’s Farming adds the man was released without charge. Last December , Garda added simple possession of cannabis to the Adult Cautioning Scheme , which was introduced more than a decade ago and is meant to be an alternative to prosecution for certain people and in certain instances. As for drug driving, a related conviction could result in hefty penalties, notes information from the Road Safety Authority . This includes a minimum one-year driving…
Kenosha, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motorcyclists lead police on pursuit, speeds in excess of 100 mph

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two Kenosha County men have been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer. This, after they led police on a pursuit Thursday morning, May 13. The accused are Joshua Brey, 20, and Bradley Krok, 19. According to the criminal complaint,...