Kansas Department of Emergency Management collecting information on flooding in Osborne County
NATOMA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is currently collecting information on flood damages that occurred in Osborne County last weekend. The information will be collected over the phone. Impacted residents will be asked to complete an interview and will need to provide their insurance status; the estimated value of the home or personal property that was damaged; and photos that documents reported damages. To report damages residents should call 785-646-2522 or e-mail ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil.www.kwch.com