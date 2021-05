Until 25 June at Gladstone Gallery, 515 West 24th Street, Manhattan. The Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu, the artist behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s inaugural façade commission, presents a series of engrossing bronze sculptures that are both graceful and phantasmagoric, comprising hybrid goddess figures and menacing sharp-toothed reptiles and animals. The large-scale works Crocodylus and MamaRay (both 2020)—the first two pieces viewers encounter in the gallery—are fantastical anthropomorphic beings that challenge Eurocentric aesthetics and also symbolise ideas around strength and balance and the gendered and racialised body. Viewers discover at the end of the exhibition that the creatures have laid bronze eggs and will proliferate, a reference to the “triumphant female goddess”, according to the gallery. The Legion of Honor in San Francisco is currently hosting an expansive exhibition devoted to the artist titled I Am Speaking: Are You Listening? (until 1 August).