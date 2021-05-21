Liberal American Attitudes Are Starting To Shift On Israelis And Palestinians

Charred shells of cars hulked on the streets of a rundown neighborhood in the Israeli town of Lod, the aftermath of nights of deadly rampaging by Arab and Jewish citizens. Attacks by Arab and Jewish mobs -- spillover from fighting in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip -- claimed lives on each side and shook an uneasy coexistence in a country shaped by their conflict. Though the violence has eased, it’s left Israel confronting uncomfortable truths about its treatment of Arab citizens who account for about a fifth of the population, and raised profound questions about the kind of society it must become if it is to find peace.