How One Queer Asian American Photographer In The South Is Making Some Of The Best Art Of His Generation

By Pia Peterson
buzzfeednews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Kha is still getting used to the sound of his own voice. He’s been inside a lot during the pandemic. But his work speaks volumes, and he’s created a staggering amount in the last decade. Originally from Memphis, he creates photos that reflect his relationship with the South and...

