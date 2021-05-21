newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

AP Top Stories May 21 P

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest for Friday May 21st: Biden awards 1st Medal of Honor to Korean war hero; Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in Epic fight over app store; Hamas leader claims strategic victory over Israel; Architects question how will we live together. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Breaking News#Medal Of Honor#Ap#Biden Awards#Korean War Hero#Epic Fight#App Store#Stand#Architects#Hamas Leader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
BusinessReason.com

Dorian Gray's portrait is apparently stored behind the Great Firewall

Paul Rosenzweig kicks off the news roundup by laying out the New York Times's brutal story on the many compromises Tim Cook's Apple has made with an increasingly oppressive Chinese government. There is no way to square Apple's grandstanding opposition to US national security measures with its quiet surrender to much more demanding Chinese measures. I suggest that the disparity can only be explained if Tim Cook is in fact Dorian Gray and storing his portrait behind the Great Firewall.
Businessadexchanger.com

Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
Oakland, CAPosted by
Front Office Sports

Apple, Epic Make Final Arguments, Await Verdict

The fate of the App Store now rests with one judge in Oakland, California. Apple and Epic Games, maker of “Fortnite,” wrapped up their closing arguments on Monday before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. It could take months before a verdict is rendered. The case could have massive implications for the...
Oakland, CArecordpatriot.com

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Judge offers tough questions as Epic-Apple trial draws to close

A federal judge peppered attorneys for Apple and Epic Games with pointed questions Monday on the workings of the massive Apple online marketplace as a high-stakes trial with implications for the mobile commerce world concluded. US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers heard closing arguments in the case brought by Epic in its bid to break Apple's tight grip on its App Store, and potentially disrupt the entire mobile ecosystem. In the closely watched antitrust case, in federal court in California, Epic lawyer Gary Bornstein argued that Apple is portraying itself as a "benevolent overlord" of the App Store even it that means competition is stifled. Apple attorney Richard Doren countered that Epic is seeking to essentially run its own app shop on the iPhone maker's platform, paying nothing and undermining user security in the process.
Businessprotocol.com

How Apple really works

Good morning! This Sunday, here's your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from a number of new looks inside Apple's business to the seemingly simple reason Netflix is so dominant. Best of Protocol. Apple's Craig Federighi throws Mac security under the...
Businessinvezz.com

Apple will ‘lose the war’ against Epic

Apple should wins it ongoing legal case against the video game maker Epic. Charging different rates on App Store opens the door for government to step in and regulate rates. App Store is a critical part of the company’s services business that generates more than $50 billion annually. Apple Inc...
LawThe Verge

A courtroom artist’s view of the Epic v. Apple trial

On Monday, lawyers gave final statements in the Epic v. Apple case, finishing up just over three weeks of in-court proceedings that gave an unprecedented look at how Apple manages the iOS App Store. Both images and audio from the proceedings were tightly controlled (as is often the case in federal courtrooms), so the only images came from courtroom artist Vicki Behringer, who saw much of the trial from an assigned seat to the right of the jury box. We invited Behringer to share eight of her favorite sketches from the trial, showing off both her skill as an artist and her unique perspective on the case. -Russell Brandom, policy editor.
Businessmediapost.com

Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

Yara Zaya, Andrei Castravet, ‘Hired Help’ and the 90 Day Fiance Universe!

’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers indicate there’s one trend that has been cropping up among the 90 day universe couples and it’s a very troubling and makes us as Americans look extremely entitled and a bit ‘white savior-y’, okay, not a bit, a lot and it’s not a good look. It seems that a lot of the people who come to the United States for their fiancé are genuinely looking for love.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
CNN

He couldn't take Trump's lies anymore

Stephen Richer tried to stay out of it. "But I am human," the Maricopa County, Arizona, election official wrote for CNN Opinion, "I have my limits." He tweeted "this is unhinged" after former President Trump repeated a lie about a missing election database.
PalestineDaily Gate City

AP Top Stories May 11 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday May 11th: Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza after Palestinians fire rockets; Colonial Pipeline works to restore service; House Minority Leader McCarthy sets vote to remove Cheney; Lafayette Square reopens. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Violent CrimesDaily Gate City

AP Top Stories May 14 A

Here's the latest for Friday May 14th: Israeli troops mass along Gaza border; Death toll from Israel-Gaza fighting rises; 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island shooting; CDC issues new mask guidance for vaccinated people. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
PalestineDaily Gate City

AP Top Stories May 12 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday May 12th: Escalating fighting engulfs Israel and Gaza; Palestinians and Israelis report casualties; Congresswoman Liz Cheney expected to lose leadership post; Many southeast gas stations running on empty. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​