newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Spain welcomes vaccinated Americans starting June 7

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcSIn_0a7MJJFX00
© Getty Images

Spain is welcoming vaccinated Americans to the country starting June 7, not waiting for the European Union to set its own date for reopening borders that were closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

Americans will need to prove they are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks past the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Tourist Office of Spain told USA Today on Friday.

Children who are not vaccinated will be allowed as long as they are traveling with vaccinated adults.

Those above the age of 6 will need a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country.

The EU has told its members they should allow vaccinated individuals to cross their borders, though no eurozone date for reopening has been set.

“United looks forward to welcoming back customers on over 30 daily flights to 16 destinations in Europe this summer, including service between New York/Newark and Barcelona and Madrid,” United Airlines said after Spain’s announcement on Friday.

The announcement comes almost a week after Greece said it would be opening to vaccinated individuals. Greece will also allow unvaccinated individuals if they can provide a negative COVID-19 test.

The Hill

The Hill

217K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#European Borders#The European Union#Johnson Johnson#Usa Today#Eu#Vaccinated Adults#Vaccinated Individuals#Unvaccinated Individuals#Country#Barcelona#Destinations#Madrid#Eurozone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Moderna
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
News Break
United Airlines
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Orlando, FLucf.edu

Spain Deserves More Credit for American Independence

The American Revolution is famous for the stirring words traditionally attributed to its patriots. There’s Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death!” And Israel Putnam’s “Don’t fire ’til you see the whites of their eyes!” And Nathan Hale’s “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”
dallassun.com

Spain Promises Ambitious Vaccine Diplomacy in Latin America

MADRID - Spain has promised to donate 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Latin American and Caribbean countries this summer as its vaccine diplomacy contrasts with the more cautious approach taken by the United States. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged to ship between 5% and 10% of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Spain approves J&J COVID vaccine for under 60s - El Pais

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain approved on Tuesday the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 60, Spanish El Pais newspaper reported, citing regional government sources. El Pais said those aged 50 to 59 would be the first to receive the jab, followed by those...
Lifestyleeuroweeklynews.com

BREAKING NEWS: British Holidaymakers Welcome In Spain From Monday

British Holidaymakers Welcome In Spain From Monday. Spain has announced it will welcome back UK tourists from next week- without them needing to go into quarantine upon arrival into the country. This move follows Portugal’s lead that recently added the UK to its list of countries whose residents do not...
Industryroutesonline.com

Spain's World2Fly poised to launch in June after securing AOC

Spanish transatlantic leisure start-up carrier World2Fly has secured its air operator’s certificate (AOC) and will launch Airbus A330-300 and A350-900 operations this summer. Palma de Mallorca (PMI)-based World2Fly is being set up by World2Meet (W2M), a Spanish travel services provider that was founded in 2008 and is owned by Iberostar...
Public Healthmatadornetwork.com

Germany welcomes vaccinated international travelers

As summer approaches, many European countries are reopening their borders and relaxing their rules and regulations regarding COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travelers. Germany is the latest country to ease restrictions, announcing that it will allow vaccinated travelers and those recently recovered from COVID-19 to avoid testing and quarantine. The government also approved a policy allowing non-vaccinated travelers to end their quarantine period early if they test negative for COVID-19. These new regulations, however, will not apply to those from countries where there are concerns about variants.
Traveleuroweeklynews.com

Spain To Allow Vaccinated Tourists Entry From June 7

SPAIN is going to allow vaccinated non-EU tourists entry from June 7, regardless of their country of origin. Spain is going to allow vaccinated non-EU tourists entry from June 7, regardless of their country of origin, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced today, Friday, May 21. The announcement was made in...
Lifestylevestnikkavkaza.net

Spain expects to welcome non-EU tourists beginning May 20

Travelers from outside the EU will be allowed to visit Spain for non-essential reasons, including vacations from May 20, Spain’s tourism minister said, Anadolu agency reported. Reyes Maroto said the “revision” of the European Union Article 912, which blocked non-essential travelers from outside the EU for nearly a year, is...
LifestyleTravelPulse

American Airlines Now Welcoming All Visitors to Italy

With the recent change in Italy’s travel restrictions meant to encourage more tourism, American Airlines said it will now welcome all customers on quarantine-free flights to the European country. United Airlines Adds Domestic, International Service Ahead of... US Airlines Increase Flights to European Countries Welcoming... The policy went into effect...
Healthbcfocus.com

People vaccinated outside Europe will be able to come to Spain from May 20

Summer is already in sight. Proof of this is the traditional presentation of the Ministry of the Tourism Campaign. In this presentation, Minister Reyes Maroto announced that people vaccinated outside Europe will be able to come to our country from May 20. This is the most immediate measure to boost the summer tourist campaign.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Current COVID vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

COVID-19 vaccines currently being deployed in the fight against the pandemic in Europe appear able to protect against all variants that are circulating and causing concern, the World Health Organization's regional director said on Thursday. Hans Kluge said health authorities should remain vigilant on the rising number of cases in...
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Spain to be among first admitting tourists on June 7

Jumping the gun on the European Union, Spain will allow vaccinated tourists into the country beginning June 7, the Tourist Office of Spain in New York confirmed. Spanish officials have said that travellers will have to show proof of receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or their single Johnson & Johnson injection, at least 14 days prior to entering Spain.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dawn of vaccine passports. Americans set to learn on Wednesday if they will be allowed to fly to Europe as the EU looks to lift restrictions on well-vaccinated countries

The European Union is expected to sign off on plans for Americans who have had their coronavirus jabs to fly to Europe without having to quarantine or take a Covid test in advance. The EU's new plan would see member states adopting uniform entry requirements, meaning vaccinated holidaymakers from low-risk...
LifestyleWALA-TV FOX10

European Union may soon welcome American travelers

The European Union could be on the verge of welcoming American travelers. A proposal released a week ago would restrict entry to people from countries with low COVID-19 infection rates. A key part of the plan is something called a digital green certificate, which travelers to Europe would carry to...