Spain welcomes vaccinated Americans starting June 7

Spain is welcoming vaccinated Americans to the country starting June 7, not waiting for the European Union to set its own date for reopening borders that were closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

Americans will need to prove they are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks past the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Tourist Office of Spain told USA Today on Friday.

Children who are not vaccinated will be allowed as long as they are traveling with vaccinated adults.

Those above the age of 6 will need a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country.

The EU has told its members they should allow vaccinated individuals to cross their borders, though no eurozone date for reopening has been set.

“United looks forward to welcoming back customers on over 30 daily flights to 16 destinations in Europe this summer, including service between New York/Newark and Barcelona and Madrid,” United Airlines said after Spain’s announcement on Friday.

The announcement comes almost a week after Greece said it would be opening to vaccinated individuals. Greece will also allow unvaccinated individuals if they can provide a negative COVID-19 test.