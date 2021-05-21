Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Snake River plain, including the lava beds and the Mud Lake desert. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.