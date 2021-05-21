Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region THUNDERSTORMS WITH WINDS OVER 30 MPH, SMALL HAIL AND HEAVY RAIN APPROACHING BEAR LAKE AND THE BEAR RIVER RANGE At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Garden City to Laketown Utah, moving north at 35 mph. Small hail, winds in excess of 30 mph and frequent lightning will accompany these storms. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Geneva, Fish Haven, Liberty, Clear Creek Ranger Station, Pegram, Emmigrant Summit and Geneva Summit. Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged to seek safe harbor if possible.alerts.weather.gov