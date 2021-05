Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has worked very fast since he took office in 2019. He promised infrastructure development, tourist dollars and an environment ripe for direct foreign investment. U.S. officials were delighted with his commitment to reducing out-migration - which has become the preeminent foreign policy goal in the region - through a focus on domestic job creation. The honeymoon came to a terse end less than a year later when Bukele, frustrated by the Salvadoran legislature's refusal to quickly approve a substantial loan supplement to his already record-breaking security budget, marched troops into the assembly chambers. He and the troops left without incident, but the spell had been broken.