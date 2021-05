The Boston Bruins (31-14-7, 69 pts) will be playing the JV squad on Tuesday night in their regular season finale having already clinched the third seed in the East Division. It might have been an interesting game as they face their first-round playoff opponent, the Washington Capitals, in the regular season finale as well at Capital One Arena, but instead the Bruins will be employing their Black Aces and taxi squad in the game with nothing on the line.