Career Development & Advice

Notable Executive Assistants: Jan Mittelstaedt

Biz Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 30. Kesslers Diamonds can tell when something – or someone – really shines. According to her boss, Jan Mittelstaedt is a cut above the rest. “She has proven time and time again that she is the solder that holds our 100+ employees...

biztimes.com
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Notable Executives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace is the right thing to do — and research shows it’s good for business. These leaders have championed DEI in their organization as CEOs, chief diversity officers and VPs, operations and human resource directors and as advocates and volunteers. They’ve done the work to help people have uncomfortable conversations, implemented creative and effective trainings and focused on equity and justice in their communities.
BusinessCRN

30 Notable IT Executive Moves: April 2021

Several companies announced the appointment of new channel executives in April, including Check Point Software Technologies, Okta and Armis, but those weren’t the only big personnel moves. There were also a few major executive shakeups last month, with new CEOs being appointed at Aveva Group and Ricoh North America. Other...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Hyperion Appoints Todd Hannigan as Executive Chairman

Hyperion Metals Limited (ASX: HYM) ("Hyperion” or "the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Todd Hannigan as Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Hannigan joins a leading executive and advisory team that includes founder, CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Anastasios (Taso) Arima. Mr. Hannigan...
Businesscentralwinews.com

Weik joins Enerquip’s sales leadership

Enerquip has announced Troy Weik has joined its team as sales and channel manager. In this role, Weik will provide leadership to Enerquip’s highly skilled and engaged sales engineers, while also fostering relationships with business partners and representatives. Weik has stepped into the shoes of Ron Herman, who has accepted...
Carmel, INInside Indiana Business

Zotec Partners Hires Leaders

Carmel-based revenue cycle management company Zotec Partners has promoted Joey Cavanaugh and added Rob McLaughlin and Morten Bruhn to its leadership team. Cavanaugh serves as chief operating officer and previously served in various roles with the company. McLaughlin is chief products officer and most recently served as chief operating officer of Lumavate. Bruhn joins the company's client relationship and communications team and previously served in market development and strategy for KPMG.
Economyhigh-profile.com

SMPS CT Holds Marketing Communications Awards

Farmington, CT – On May 12, SMPS CT honored local AEC professional service firms and marketers at its bi-annual Marketing Communications Golden Gala Awards ceremony. The virtual event recognized excellence in marketing communications by professional services firms and dedicated SMPS marketers for their exemplary marketing projects, campaigns, and materials. Cathy DeFrances-Vittorio, director of business development for Fuss & O’Neill, and Keith Claytor, owner and photographer of TimeFrozen Photography, served as emcees.
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

Office Assistant

The Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) seeks a part-time Office Assistant to start immediately. GTMF offers competitive compensation, commensurate on experience. To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. JOB SUMMARY:. The Office Assistant is responsible for the daily operation of the GTMF administrative office. DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:
BusinessFlight Global.com

Delta hires GE executive Janki as new CFO

Delta Air Lines has hired longtime General Electric executive Daniel Janki as its next chief financial officer. He will take on the role from 12 July, succeeding Gary Chase and Bill Carroll, who have been Delta’s interim co-CFOs since Paul Jacobson resigned last year to join General Motors, the Atlanta-headquartered airline says on 21 May.
Ashland, VArmc.edu

R-MC Names New Executive Assistant to the President

Randolph-Macon College welcomes a new, but familiar face to the President’s Office in the role of Executive Assistant to the President. Tim Bullis, alumnus and current R-MC parent, will provide executive strategic leadership and communication guidance to the President, represent the College with a variety of state and local constituencies, and help set the agenda for the Cabinet on which he will serve.
Marketscommercialsearch.com

Executive Profiles

Los Angeles to Remain a Tenant-Favorable Office Market. Savills’ Michael Soto and Mark Sullivan provide a detailed picture of the Los Angeles office scene. The Pinedale Capital CEO and Rockpoint Group strategic partner discusses the future of the U.S. logistics business. Gail Kalinoski - May 11, 2021. Jay Sugarman on...
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Kraft honored as a Notable Women in Banks & Credit Unions

BizWest is proud to present the inaugural showcase of Notable Women in Banks & Credit Unions spotlighting accomplished professionals across the region. The leaders profiled in the following pages were nominated by their peers at work and in the community and showcase the diversity of talent in our market. The leadership shown by the individuals profiled here is setting an example to shape a better future for our region.
Portland, ORthelundreport.org

Executive Director

Organization/Company Name: Coalition of Community Health Clinics. This is your chance to lead a diverse collaboration of community health centers to ensure quality healthcare for everyone in the Tri-County area!. This Executive Director Opportunity. The pandemic has emphasized what many of us have known all along – there are deep...
Real Estatewestminstereconomicdevelopment.org

Development Assistance

Our team is ready to assist new businesses and developments, work with existing businesses, and set the stage for future development and redevelopment opportunities. We track all commercial real estate in the city, provide detailed demographic information, and are your source for information concerning business development in Westminster.
Museumssarasotamagazine.com

Selby Gardens Names Vice President for Visitor Engagement, Chief Museum Curator

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has announced that Dr. David Berry will join its team on Monday, June 7, in the new position of vice-president for visitor engagement and chief museum curator. Berry has consulted as curator of Selby Gardens’ annual Orchid Show since 2015 and has served in a senior leadership capacity at The Ringling since 2011, most recently as associate director. He is also an adjunct faculty member at New College of Florida. Previously, he held the position of project curator at the Ashmoleon Museum of Art and Archaeology at the University of Oxford. He holds a Ph.D. in modern history/history of art from the University of Oxford, a certificate in museum studies from Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree in English literature and art/art history from Colgate University.
Jobschristiancountysheriff.net

Administrative Assistant

Christian County Sheriff ‘s Office is looking for a professional individual who will provide various administrative support duties to people and groups within the office. The Administrative Assistant will perform clerical duties that include, but are not limited to, answering and respond to inbound calls, receive citizens, and respond to their request, faxing, mailing, emailing, photocopying, filing, preparing reports, and providing office support to other personnel through the cross-training process. In addition, the Administrative Assistant will perform report tracking, human resource duties, and assist the Administrative Executive as needed. The successful candidate must possess excellent communication skills, written and verbal, planning and organizing, prioritizing, problem assessment and problem-solving, information gathering and information monitoring, attention to detail and accuracy, flexibility, adaptability, customer service orientation, teamwork. In addition, the Administrative Assistant will.