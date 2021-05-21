Notable Executive Assistants: Jan Mittelstaedt

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has announced that Dr. David Berry will join its team on Monday, June 7, in the new position of vice-president for visitor engagement and chief museum curator. Berry has consulted as curator of Selby Gardens’ annual Orchid Show since 2015 and has served in a senior leadership capacity at The Ringling since 2011, most recently as associate director. He is also an adjunct faculty member at New College of Florida. Previously, he held the position of project curator at the Ashmoleon Museum of Art and Archaeology at the University of Oxford. He holds a Ph.D. in modern history/history of art from the University of Oxford, a certificate in museum studies from Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree in English literature and art/art history from Colgate University.