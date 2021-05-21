Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 78)

Heading into the 2021 season, there is a lot of speculation as to what new OC Matt Canada’s offense may look like when compared to what the Steelers implemented last season under Randy Fichtner. Last season, Pittsburgh’s offense fell off of the rail to close out a promising 11-0 start, completely abandoning the run game and resorting to a short passing game to get the ball out of Ben Roethlisberger’s hand quick to avoid taking unnecessary punishment. It remains to be seen as if this was done because of Ben’s knee and elbow issues, the lack of ability/commitment to run the football, or a combination of both. Still, it can be safe to assume that Canada’s offense will look different than what was being put out on the field to close out last season.