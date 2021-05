UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says that we “know what would happen” in a potential Charles Oliveira vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler at UFC 262 this past Saturday night to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Of course, the former champion Nurmagomedov gave up his belt a few months ago which was the reason the vacant title was available in the first place. Now that Oliveira has won the belt in such impressive fashion, there have been some suggestions that Nurmagomedov could be interested in the fight. But if you ask Usman, although fans might want to watch this fight, he thinks he knows what would happen.