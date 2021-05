Neither Dana White nor Jon Jones is showing any signs whatsoever of being the first man to blink during their slumbering negotiations for a Jones heavyweight debut. Despite being considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jon Jones’s great career has constantly been trailed by the “what ifs.” What if Jon Jones had not missed so much time due to suspensions and out-of-cage drama? What more could he have accomplished? The irony about this latest Jones layoff is that there is no hit-and-run accident, no picograms, and nothing that is really external to Jones’s own decisions that have led him to miss action for 15 months and counting.