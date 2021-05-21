newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Learning history by touring Triad historic homes

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tour of Historic Homes & Gardens is one of the Triad's favorite fundraising events each year and Preservation Greensboro is at it again. "So, like last year…we are going virtual! The tour will go live on our website for a two-week window, from May 15th through May 31st. Tour videos include detailed 7-minute presentations of the home interiors, as well as additional content on the history and architecture of the homes and the surrounding neighborhood," said Kathryn McDowell of Preservation Greensboro.

www.wfmynews2.com
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Homes#Triad#History#City Streets#Interiors#Preservation Greensboro#Victorians#Tour Videos#Bungalows#N C#Learning#Home#Dames#Historians#Fundraising#Narrow Streets#Gate City#Institutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Celebrating Greensboro's 100 miles of trails

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I'm sure you have seen or been on one of Greensboro's fabulous trails but I'll be you didn't know just how many we have. "Most people are shocked when they hear that we have over 100 miles of trails in and near Greensboro," said Parks and Rec planner Elizabeth Jernigan, "And there is a style or difficulty lever for everyone."
Rockwell, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

So you need to name your "Disco Turkey"?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Disco Turkeys are excited. They will soon have a live mascot representing their team this season. As part of a partnership with Tiger World, a non-profit animal sanctuary and educational center in Rockwell, NC, the Disco Turkeys are adopting a disco turkey, more commonly referred to as a peacock, to cheer on their baseball team from the non-profit center.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

How learning to make ravioli is NOT im"pasta"ble

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you know anything about making pasta from scratch then you know how difficult it can be. Well, thanks to Chef Reto of Reto's Kitchen we have a solution. "We wanted to do this so people can experience the joys of cooking but with a headstart from...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

What can you learn from a wise owl? A lot! Make it a YouDay!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charles Schultz once said, “A wise owl sat on an oak, the more he saw the less he spoke, the less he spoke the more he heard." Why aren’t we like the wise old bird. Like this owl, there is a time to speak, a time to watch, and a time to simply listen. All relationships need balance. It is wise to take a break from the busyness of life and simply observe the beauty that others bring into our lives.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem is the latest Triad city to lift restrictions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As of Friday night, Winston-Salem has officially lifted its COVID-19 related restrictions including the mask mandate and capacity limits. You might be scratching your head thinking: 'didn't Governor Roy Cooper already largely lift restrictions last week?'. Yes, he did. But he also said cities, local governments, and...
PetsPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Landry

He's a eight-year-old beagle mix. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he has a gentle personality and would love a laid back companion. Landry does well on a leash and loves to go on walks. If he sounds like the bud you've been looking for, reach out...
RetailPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Vaccines & Masks: In your workplace and at private businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can a business require me to wear a mask if others don’t? Why are they allowed to do that?. Yes, a business can require you to wear a mask for entry. Mask wearing in North Carolina became required as a result of Executive Orders from the Governor’s Office that were put in place to limit, control and decrease the spread of COVID 19. Those requirements began in June 2020 and have continued until recently. On May 14, 2021 most of the mask requirements were lifted due to the decrease and leveling off of COVID 19 cases and the increase in vaccinations. The May 14, 2021 Executive Order continues to require masks in certain businesses and locations, such as healthcare facilities, schools and airports. But, most private businesses no longer have to require you to wear a mask for entry.