Cordon bleu is a schnitzel that’s wrapped in a coating of breadcrumbs and cheese, and then baked or deep-fried till golden brown. The term ‘cordon bleu’ actually refers to ‘blue ribbon’ in French, a symbol of the highest status of knighthood and its status. This term was later used to refer to food that is prepared by the very best chefs, which in this case is very appropriately used for this dish given the need to execute each step with stealth fingers and a wealth of experience at the very least.