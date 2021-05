An Ocala man accused of burglarizing an unmarked Marion County sheriff’s vehicle and stealing a drone is behind bars. Ocala Police officers were searching for 29-year-old Dillon Devillez on Tuesday night when they located him on the northwest corner of S.W. State Road 40 and N.W 27th Avenue. He had been sought in the burglary of the sheriff’s vehicle after a photo of him taken on surveillance footage was distributed to Ocala officers and Marion County sheriff’s deputies.