The “Spirit” museum finds a new home

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Spirit of Freedom” museum airplane is being replaced. The plane that has been touring the world for 27 years was destroyed in the April 13, 2020 tornadoes that struck the Walterboro area. A newer plane has been found to take its place. The old plane, a former passenger plane...

Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Green Pond native takes national stage

A Colleton County man who has long been educating others on the importance of fighting for your heirs property rights and taking care of this inherited land is now being recognized nationally for his efforts. Joe Hamilton, of Green Pond, is a community advocate for obtaining a clear land title...
walterborolive.com

Alligator hunting tags to be chosen through lottery system

Colleton residents who want to alligator hunt this year need to go online to participate in an alligator hunt lottery system in order to earn their tags. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, all gator hunting tags will be issued through a lottery system. This system is done online only at the DNR’s Web site, at www.sc.dnr.gov.
walterborolive.com

Novits will have a new face

The former Novits building, located on Washington Street in downtown Walterboro, is about to have a makeover. The art deco space has been sold to a businessman from Fayetteville, N.C.. Joshua Gray-Heim purchased the damaged building and has big plans to restore it back to its original 1908 beauty, including the sign.
Walterboro, SCsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“W” is for Walterboro

“W” is for Walterboro (Colleton County; population 5364). Just after the Revolutionary War, rice planters from the Edisto, Combahee, and Ashepoo Ricers, tired of an annual summer jaunt of fifty miles to Charleston, created an alternate refuge from the malarial swamps closer to home. By the 1790s, among local forests and freshwater springs, they built a village that they called Walterboro. Profits from rice and indigo produced by enslaved black labor brought prosperity. In 1817 the town became the seat of Colleton District. An elegant brick courthouse designed by Robert Mills was complete in 1822. Four years later the town was incorporated. In 1828, Robert Barnwell Rhett launched the nullification movement at the Walterboro Courthouse. Throughout the antebellum period in the years preceding the Civil War, Walterboro was a hotbed of states’ rights sentiment.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Log A Load For Kids

COLLETON COUNTY - “Log A Load For Kids”, in conjunction with the Children’s Miracle Network, hosted its annual “sporting clays” Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt. Sixty shooters participated in the event that raised $32,140.00 for the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at MUSC in...
walterborolive.com

Blocker continues auctioning at age 83

Jimmy Blocker developed a love for auctions when he was 11 years old. Now, at 83, he still continues to do what he loves. “I got the ‘bug’ when I was a kid, catching a ride with farmers from Hendersonville or catching the Greyhound bus near there in the early 50s and riding it to my uncle’s stockyard next to where Benton’s Feed and Seed stands on Highway 15,” said Blocker. The former stockyard is now where Silver Hill subdivision stands.
Walterboro, SCTimes and Democrat

Celebrate 'Oz' at book signing in Walterboro May 15

WALTERBORO – They say a certain birthday and signing will be “the Baum” on Saturday, May 15, during the WHAM Festival in Walterboro. Help guest author Ron Baxley Jr., himself a fantasy and Oz author, celebrate the 165th anniversary of the birth of original "Oz" author, L. Frank Baum, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market café in Walterboro.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Jessica Paige Jones

Ms. Jessica Paige Jones, 40, of Walterboro, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence. Born January 29, 1981 in Augusta, Georgia, she was a daughter of Ronald W. Jones and Terry Hoffpauir Newman. She was a nursing assistant. Jessica was always full of life and laughter, but life’s circumstances would get in the way. She loved and believed in Jesus and always said, “God is my anchor.”
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Check the Fruit Before You Bite!!

Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit. A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. ... (Matthew 7:15-20 ESV).
