Private Sector Welcomes New Executive Order

By Ileanexis Vera Rosado, The Weekly Journal
theweeklyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Puerto Rico's private sector is optimistic over the new executive order announced by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, which eliminates the curfew that has kept citizens indoors and restaurants closed during the established period for over a year. Executive Order 2021-037 comes into effect on Monday, May 24, and it also allows...

www.theweeklyjournal.com
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
#Executive Orders#Alcoholic Beverages#Private Sector#Private Business#Sustainable Business#Executive President#Spanish#Commercial Establishments#Health Protocols#Restaurants#Capacity Limitations#Vaccination Efforts#Economic Normalcy#Beaches#Social Distancing#Indicators#Optimistic#Gov Pedro Pierluisi
