Colleton County, SC

Fryar is remembered

By Museum hosts nationally-known author
walterborolive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Colleton community activist Lynette Fryar died on Friday, April 16th. Fryar, 71, was a resident of the Bells Community of Ruffin, South Carolina and an avid community servant. At the time of her passing, she was serving as a victims’ advocate with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Fryar’s career...

walterborolive.com
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Colleton County, SCwtoc.com

Colleton Co. Schools accepting requests for virtual program

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is accepting requests to be considered for their 2021-2022 virtual program. Officials say this program is available for children from 4th grade to 8th grade. Those who want their child to be considered for enrollment in the virtual program must...
Spartanburg, SCwalterborolive.com

Palmetto State’s School for Deaf and Blind has new leader

The S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind is under new leadership. Jolene Madison has been named president of the Spartanburg-based school. Madison has 25 years of experience in special education and previously served as the school’s director of Education and Special Education Services. She also previously worked for the Greenville County School System and has been an administrative assistant principal and special education teacher.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Bad bar behavior sends woman to council seeking help

Colleton County Council met May 4 for their regularly scheduled meeting and listened to a plea from Sydney’s Road resident Laura Nettles. Nettles brought her complaint to council members, “because I didn’t know who else to go to for help,” she said, during the council meeting. According to Nettles, her...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Green Pond native takes national stage

A Colleton County man who has long been educating others on the importance of fighting for your heirs property rights and taking care of this inherited land is now being recognized nationally for his efforts. Joe Hamilton, of Green Pond, is a community advocate for obtaining a clear land title...
walterborolive.com

Building relationships

A group of retired men are getting together and quietly working toward improving the lives of senior citizens in Colleton County, one piece of wood at a time. For more than a decade, the friends have met almost monthly to build ramps for people who can no longer climb stairs. The construction crew is called “Faith Builders,” and it is comprised of approximately 20 senior men, aged 63-82.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Four injured in intersection crash

Four people, including a 17-month-old toddler, were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash that occurred in Walterboro at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Rivers Street. Two cars collided at this intersection, causing multiple injuries to the four people involved. The toddler and his 23-year-old mother were both transported to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston. Two females from the second vehicle were also taken to the Trident Medical Center Trauma Center, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
Cottageville, SCwalterborolive.com

Cottageville highway crash

Firefighter-paramedic crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the 11000 block of Cottageville Highway on May 5 to a head-on crash. According to witnesses at the scene, a Prius vehicle crossed the center line of the northbound lane and struck a Ford pickup head-on. “Both vehicles suffered heavy damage,” said CCFR Chief Barry McRoy. McRoy says traffic on Cottageville Highway was blocked for more than hour. The driver of the Prius suffered multiple injuries, said McRoy. The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to Colleton Medical Center. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.
walterborolive.com

Alligator hunting tags to be chosen through lottery system

Colleton residents who want to alligator hunt this year need to go online to participate in an alligator hunt lottery system in order to earn their tags. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, all gator hunting tags will be issued through a lottery system. This system is done online only at the DNR’s Web site, at www.sc.dnr.gov.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Fire danger statement and Covid update

The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended their Fire Danger Statement into Friday evening due to low relative humidity and critically low fuel moistures that will result in an increased fire danger. FEMA FUNERAL ASSISTANCE. On Monday, FEMA began processing applications for funeral assistance. FEMA will provide financial assistance...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Four promoted in Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office has added four new officers to the department, all of whom are recent graduates of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. Each of these new officers are already assigned to different divisions within the sheriff's office. Courthouse Security. Tracy Horvath, 52, is now with security at...
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Man on bond arrested in nightclub murder

A Walterboro man who was out on bond for committing another murder has been arrested and charged with an April 24th nightclub murder. Keyrone Lemon, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. As of press deadline, he was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

LITTER PICKUP

The American Legion Post 93 sent a special “thank you” to the cadets from Colleton County High School’s JROTC program who helped to pick up litter on Saturday, May 1st. In all, the cadets and the legion members collected 15 bags of trash in two hours. “There is much to do,” said Bob Tiegs, with American Legion Post 93. “And a special thanks to Steve Cinader,” he said.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Walterboro woman charged for hitting man with car

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the recent Bells Highway crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured. Christan V. Spires, 29, of Walterboro is charged with Felony DUI with bodily injury for the April 18 crash that critically injured a Conway man. She was in custody on May 5 and also released on May 5 via a PR bond at a bond hearing.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Log A Load For Kids

COLLETON COUNTY - “Log A Load For Kids”, in conjunction with the Children’s Miracle Network, hosted its annual “sporting clays” Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt. Sixty shooters participated in the event that raised $32,140.00 for the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at MUSC in...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Office of Communications

Colleton County School District Extends Registration Deadline for Transition to 5 Days of In-Person Instruction to April 30 APRIL 26, 2021 (Walterboro, S.C.) – On April 21, the South Carolina State Legislature passed Bill S.704. This bill states that all school districts must offer their students the option of attending school in-person, five-days a week, starting Monday, April 26, 2021. To fulfil the spirit of this law, Colleton County School District has created a survey that will allow students currently learning virtually to transition to the in-person learning model. The deadline for completing this survey has been extended April 30 by 12:00 p.m. Please complete a survey for each child if you have not done so already. Transition from Virtual to In-Person Survey Link Transición del aprendizaje virtual al aprendizaje presencial Families requesting transportation who completed this survey by April 23 should be assigned to a bus route by Monday, May 3. Families requesting transportation who completed the survey after April 23 should be assigned a route by Monday, May 10, or sooner. Students can continue to learn remotely until they are assigned a route. If you are unable to complete an online survey, paper copies are available at the CCSD District Offices (500 Forest Circle, Walterboro) and at all CCSD schools. If you have any questions, please contact the Colleton County District Offices at (843) 782-4510. Due to previously scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29 will be virtual learning days. Teachers will be delivering live virtual instruction on April 28 and 29, unless they are participating in a vaccine clinic. Protecting our staff and students while we make this transition to five day in-person instruction remains CCSD’s top priority. In order to keep our school facilities as safe as possible as the district expands in-person learning, CCSD continue to utilize the following practices: • District employees will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics hosted at Colleton County High School on April 28. • Over six-thousand desk barriers, many of which were delivered to Colleton County schools on October 20, have been placed in all of our school facilities and will continue to be used. • Schools and buses will be cleaned daily, and comprehensively disinfected once per week. • Anyone visiting district property will be required to wear a mask, and all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask throughout the instructional day. • Air purifiers have been placed in all CCSD classrooms. • Students will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties. • Social distancing will be enforced on district properties when possible.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Colleton County. As part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have announced that all South Carolinians age 16 or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccinate. This began on March 31st. Here is a list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Colleton County: The Palmetto Palace Vaccination Clinic at the Neyles Community Center, located at 445 Featherbed Rd., Walterboro, S.C., on May 22nd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second shot will be scheduled for June 19th. CVS, located at 555 Robertson Blvd., in Walterboro, is providing vaccines for those who register at their Web site. Lowcountry Urgent Care, located at 1515 Bells Hwy., in Walterboro, is giving vaccines to those who call their facility for a scheduled appointment. The number is 843-538-6240. Walterboro Family Care, located at 457 Spruce St. in Walterboro, is providing vaccines. You can register by calling their office at 843-781-7428. Wal-Mart is offering vaccines. Register at https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302. There is also a federally-funded large COVID-19 vaccination site at the Columbia Place Mall, located at 7201 Two Notch Rd. in Columbia. You can register for this vaccine clinic by going to https://register.vams.cdc.gov/?jurisdiction=sc. To date, there have been 2,615 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Colleton County. Of theses cases, there have been 107 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, according to SCDHEC.
Berkeley County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 617 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ritter to near Ashepoo to near Bennetts Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Walterboro, Edisto Beach, Fort Sumter, Downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Daniel Island, Givhans Ferry State Park, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Johns Island and Ladson. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 190 and 221. I-526 between mile markers 11 and 31. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 47 and 50. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colleton County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester; Hampton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Allendale County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall extending from Allendale and Varnville east to Moncks Corner and Saint Stephen. As much as an inch of rain has already fallen in a few areas this evening and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall through 1015 PM as these storms persist. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Allendale, Hampton, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Lake Warren State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Varnville, Estill, Fairfax, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Cottageville, Harleyville and Brunson.
Berkeley County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR CHARLESTON...COLLETON...BERKELEY AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 639 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cottageville to near Delemar Crossroads to Yonges Island, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Walterboro, Fort Sumter, Downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Daniel Island, Givhans Ferry State Park, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Johns Island, Ladson and I-26/I-526 Interchange. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 190 and 221. I-526 between mile markers 11 and 31. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 47 and 50. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH