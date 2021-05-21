Auditions set for LTO’s 'Frumpled Fairy Tales'

The Steele County Historical Society will host an open house 12-3 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Steele County Historical Society Campus, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. This event will be free and open to the public and feature a number of recent new additions to the History Center and Village of Yesteryear. The open house will feature the Story of Steele exhibit highlighting Steele County from territory to present day, the new Parochial School exhibit sponsored by Kids Korner, Learning RX, Edward Jones – John Havelka, and Curt’s Truck and Diesel, the newly redesigned Lange Theater Welcome Center, the Jerry’s Supper Club mural and display, and the new Village of Yesteryear Story Walk self-guided tour kiosks. The County Junction gift shop will be open for shoppers to purchase spring and summer merchandise featuring local artisans from the area during the open house.