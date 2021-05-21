newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owatonna, MN

Auditions set for LTO’s 'Frumpled Fairy Tales'

By Julian Hast
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

The Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its 2021 summer production of William Springer's "Frumpled Fairy Tales," which tells a frumpled version of three Grimm fairy tales. The auditions are scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 5 and 4:30-6 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at the Sharon...

www.southernminn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Tales#Theatre#Lto#Tri M Graphics#Auditions#Audition Packets#Matinee Performances#West Hills#Main Street#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival to return without spectators

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the streets of Owatonna are once again set to become alive with music this summer with the return of the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival this summer. A big difference, however, is that the performances by the 13 participating bands...
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Owatonna Chorale open for new singers

The Owatonna Chorale will resume activities in a safe atmosphere for rehearsals. They are always looking for soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers, especially if that singer has experience in choral singing and proficiency in reading musical notation. Outside singers are welcome to join from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday,...
Steele County, MNsouthernminn.com

New self-guided tour allows flexibility at Village of Yesteryear

With outdoor activities becoming more popular during the pandemic, the Village of Yesteryear was one of several places in Owatonna that experienced elevated foot traffic in 2020. Noticing the increased interest in the walk down memory lane, the staff at the Steele County History Center agreed that it was time...
Steele County, MNsouthernminn.com

Steele County artists display their talent in returning exhibit

A stroll through the Owatonna Arts Center’s gallery could very well reveal artwork from a neighbor, a friend or someone in the community. The 68th annual Steele County Art Exhibition is back this year after the pandemic canceled last year’s show. Local residents have been invited to show off their art in the annual exhibit through the month of May. Around 30 county residents have their original work up at the center. The exhibit includes oil, watercolor, pencil, mixed media, glass and wood work spanning a variety of styles from abstract to realist.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Owatonna Band Festival to Return, but Without Spectators

The Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is back for 2021. However, the Owatonna event will be held without spectators. In a letter to sponsors, organizers wrote, "The event will have a different look this year as it will be closed to spectators." They did announce they "will be streaming the...
Steele County, MNsouthernminn.com

Steele County Historical Society to host open house May 15

The Steele County Historical Society will host an open house 12-3 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Steele County Historical Society Campus, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. This event will be free and open to the public and feature a number of recent new additions to the History Center and Village of Yesteryear. The open house will feature the Story of Steele exhibit highlighting Steele County from territory to present day, the new Parochial School exhibit sponsored by Kids Korner, Learning RX, Edward Jones – John Havelka, and Curt’s Truck and Diesel, the newly redesigned Lange Theater Welcome Center, the Jerry’s Supper Club mural and display, and the new Village of Yesteryear Story Walk self-guided tour kiosks. The County Junction gift shop will be open for shoppers to purchase spring and summer merchandise featuring local artisans from the area during the open house.