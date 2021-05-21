‘Apex Legends’: Wattson Buff Denied, Lead Game Designer Calls Her ‘Very Powerful’
Apex Legends players have been feeling a little frustrated with Wattson lately — many gamers seem think a Wattson buff is badly needed. During a recent Reddit AmA, Apex Legends’ Lead Game Designer, Daniel Z. Klein, claimed that Wattson is “very powerful,” leaving some fans feeling even more frustrated. The designer did tease Revenant, Rampart, and Caustic buffs in addition to shooting down dreams of a stronger Wattson.www.cheatsheet.com