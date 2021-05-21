Update on Invest 91L

Connect the world of investing to real life. Make the world your classroom. Help teens take advantage of the magic of compounding. If you have teens, whether you try to or not, you give them personal finance lessons every day. And you have been for years. From basics like earning, saving, budgeting, borrowing, and spending, to how to give back through the charitable causes you love, your teen has been paying close attention to everything you do—including how money is managed at home. And believe me, what they learn from you will help set the foundation for their relationship with money for their lives.