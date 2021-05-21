newsbreak-logo
The fate of Fourth of July fireworks in WNY

By Lilia Wood
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
The CDC is easing many restrictions for large gatherings, but firework shows take months to plan. The Town of Amherst and the Town of Olean have already canceled their Independence Day celebrations.

“As health care professionals, more or less, we are first responders. We just didn’t feel right,” David Bauer, Chairman of the Olean Fireworks Committee, said. “The committee didn’t feel right putting on an event that could potentially become a health issue.”

The Town of Aurora's Supervisor, James Bach, said their scaled back firework show is up in the air. Bach said Aurora is waiting on crowd restriction guidelines before making a final decision.

“As the restrictions are easing up, we’re still trying to put something together since the planning is so involved. I got calls out to the fireworks guy that we use.,“ Bach said. “I don’t make any promises, but it has been a long time.”

His fireworks guy is Matt Shaw, the Owner of Skylighters Fireworks in Orchard Park. He said it’s going to be a busy July Fourth season.

“Most of the big towns are moving forward along with the small towns too,” Shaw said. “I would expect every town to have fireworks this season.”

The Town of Tonawanda's Supervisor, Joe Emminger, said after the town canceled its Memorial Day parade, the town does plan on hosting fireworks on July 2nd.

“It’s going to be a huge uplift for our community assuming we can pull it off, and we’re planning on making it a special night,” Emminger said.

Shaw said since many towns are making last minute decisions, people should expect to see fireworks throughout the summer.

“I think Independence Day should be Independence month, and we should celebrate for the whole month of July,” Shaw said.

