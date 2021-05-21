5 Panthers players facing a make-or-break offseason in 2021
Which Carolina Panthers are facing a make-or-break offseason as they look to make a considerable impact with the organization in 2021?. This promises to be a fascinating offseason where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. A frenzied period of recruitment and departures during free agency was following by general manager Scott Fitterer working his magic on his way to picking up 11 selections that were another big boost to the depth chart.catcrave.com