Ask M&M: What can I spend my disaster loan on?
Dear M&M: I just received the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). What are the eligible things I can spend the money on? – Deb. Dear Deb: One has to keep in mind. The purpose of the fund is to compensate businesses that suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You should also keep in mind before you spend any of the funds received, is this a normal operating expense for my business? What are your businesses normal monthly expenses?www.myheraldreview.com