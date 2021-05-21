Ask M&M: What can I spend my disaster loan on?

Q. I contributed $6,000 for the year 2020 early last year towards the Roth IRA. While using the software to file my taxes, it is suggested to either withdraw my contribution and pay no taxes, or pay a penalty for each year until the contribution is withdrawn because I had more income and was thus ineligible for any Roth contribution. The brokerage account where I have invested has less money now so I would want to wait for the market to improve significantly. Can I withdraw the same amount from my Roth 401(k) account instead? I have contributed in all of 2020 and continue to do so. After all, both are Roth accounts.