newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sin The Fields: Pickup Is Back

By Tad Wissel
Ultiworld
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21, 2021 by Tad Wissel and Patrick Stegemoeller in Podcast with 0 comments. Pat and Tad are getting ready to re-enter the world of pickup as the rest of ultimate comes back to life. They have a few questions, comments, and concerns for everyone getting back out onto the field, mostly involving dudes from New Jersey making up for lost time when it comes to big timing people. All that, plus some talk about whether the AUDL matters, what going back to bars is like, and the confusing history of chimp fighting.

ultiworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dudes#Stitcher#Iheartradio#Deezer#Rss#Google Play#Sinthefields#Ultiworld Subscribers#Pickup#Field#Bars#Chimp Fighting#Spreaker#Bonus Content#Lounge#Lost Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsbarrettsportsmedia.com

4 Sins Sports Radio Hosts Should Repent For

Now that I’m writing for the sports side of Barrett Media, I’ve been going back to my roots and doing a lot of listening to sports radio in my spare time. While there are many great shows on many different platforms, I STILL hear a lot of mistakes being made. What’s odd (and also a bit frustrating) is that these are mistakes that I used to rail against when I was running radio stations.
NFLhoustontexans.com

Texans coaches, players excited to be back on field for Rookie Minicamp

Experience gameday together. Browse tickets here. After weeks of working virtually, the Houston Texans rookies finally made their debut on the practice field this weekend. "Definitely a lot of energy in the building," Rookie Linebacker Garret Wallow said. "One thing you got to do is learn a Texan way. You know, it's just like college all over again, coming in there, learn[ing] the ropes, learn[ing] the ways to be the best teammate, how to be the best player for the organization."
SportsPreston Hollow People

Lions Back on Top in SPC Track and Field

For St. Mark’s, returning to the summit of SPC track and field has been a long time coming. The Lions won a boys team title on Saturday on their home track, led by sprinter Christopher Colson and hurdler Enoch Ellis. The team championship is the first for St. Mark’s since...
MLBwebbweekly.com

Bowman Field Baseball is Back!

In any business or organization, the need to go to Plan B doesn’t always produce positive outcomes. Still, for the Williamsport Crosscutters, that fallback position has been greeted with smiling faces and open arms as the result of Pennsylvania’s relaxed COVID restrictions allowing ballparks across the state to operate at 100% capacity. While the newly renamed Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, won’t be at full capacity for their home opener, it won’t be long until the ballpark welcome 2,600 fans into the park.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

From The Back Fields To Bronx Ep 3: Upper Level Roster Shuffle

From The Back Fields To Bronx Ep 3: Upper Level Roster Shuffle. On this week’s episode of From The Back Fields To The Bronx, Ricky Keeler is joined by Somerset Patriots beat writer and assistant managing editor Matt Kardos and Hudson Valley Renegades beat writer Steve Alhona. The show began by talking about the roster shuffle that has gone on the upper levels.
NFLPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Patrick Mahomes to Get Back Right Guard for On Field Protection

If there was one thing that was proven as a kink in the chain for the very powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense during Super Bowl LV, it was the offensive line. That lead to Patrick Mahomes running for 500 and something yards just to escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Luckily for our East Texas NFL superstar, he will be getting back one of his best offensive linemen after he took some time off to help during the pandemic.
HobbiesPosted by
InspireMore

Trivia Crossing 5-22-21

In this week’s puzzle, we revisit the trivia questions released in our feel-good newsletter, Smile, over the past few months (all the more reason to join!). Instructions: To play, click in any square below and start typing your answers. If you guessed correctly, your answer will show up green — if not, it will be red. Use the backspace key to delete letters; there is also an option to clear the entire puzzle in the bottom right corner. Good luck!
NFLNBC Sports

Trey Lance eager to get back on a football field again with 49ers

New San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is just glad he’s about to be a part of a full-time football team once again. After playing just one game last year at North Dakota State, Lance will get to be a football player again beginning with the 49ers rookie mini-camp this weekend.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Incredible catch in championship softball game goes viral

A high school softball player on Saturday made one of the best catches you will ever see en route to helping her team win a state championship. Bear River center fielder Olivia Taylor leaped into the air and dove over the fence to rob a home run in the Utah 4A State Softball Championship game. She was fully extended and caught the ball several feet beyond the field of play. Check out the video:
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

From The Back Fields To The Bronx Ep 2: Somerset/Trenton Updates

From The Back Fields To The Bronx Ep 2: Somerset/Trenton Updates. On this week’s episode of From The Back Fields To The Bronx, Ricky Keeler is joined by assistant editor and Somerset Patriots beat writer Matt Kardos and our new Tampa Tarpons beat writer, John Brophy to talk about what has gone on in the New York Yankees organization.
Soccerweyburnreview.com

Weyburn Soccer back on the field for a new season

Weyburn Soccer Association will begin their spring soccer season on Monday evening. “On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome all of our new families and of course all of our dedicated families who have supported us through the years,” said WSA president Jason Roy. Soccer begins on...