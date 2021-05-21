Sin The Fields: Pickup Is Back

May 21, 2021 by Tad Wissel and Patrick Stegemoeller in Podcast with 0 comments. Pat and Tad are getting ready to re-enter the world of pickup as the rest of ultimate comes back to life. They have a few questions, comments, and concerns for everyone getting back out onto the field, mostly involving dudes from New Jersey making up for lost time when it comes to big timing people. All that, plus some talk about whether the AUDL matters, what going back to bars is like, and the confusing history of chimp fighting.