newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars Fans Rejoice at News of Dave Filoni’s Promotion

By Kelly Oliveros
allears.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a BIG Star Wars fan, then there are some names you probably recognize like George Lucas (of course), Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and…Dave Filoni. Fans of Filoni know him for his work on quite a few Star Wars projects including The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and more. And now it looks like Filoni has gotten a bit of title change!

allears.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
George Lucas
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Fans#Big Star#Clone Wars#Star Wars Rebels#Disney News#Star Wars Resistance#Fan Favorite Characters#Trivia#Congrats#Reviews#Title Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesSanta Maria Times

Filmaniacs: May the Fourth be with you

While Wednesday was Cinco de Mayo, many people around the world celebrated for a different reason one day earlier. Tuesday, May 4 is internationally recognized as Star Wars Day. This unofficial “holiday” is rife with phrases such as, “May the Fourth be with you” and “Beware the Revenge of the...
MoviesThe Ringer

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Is a Familiar-Looking Window Into an Unfamiliar Era

“Aftermath,” the 70-minute premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, culminates in a moment of literal wide-eyed wonder. Omega, a girl who’s just escaped her homeworld of Kamino with the series’ titular unit of idiosyncratic clone soldiers, is about to venture outside of the system for the first time. “Strap in, kid,” says Hunter, the hirsute, tattooed leader of the group. “You’re not gonna want to miss this view.” The view isn’t new to seasoned Star Wars watchers, but it exhilarates Omega, whose eyes fill with stars as the faint twinkles of distant destinations smear into blue blurs and the ship enters the tunnel of hyperspace. She’s bound for fresh adventures, and so are we.
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

Q&A: The Star and Creative Team Behind “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Discuss the New Disney+ Animated Series

Tomorrow, as a special treat for Star Wars Day (May the 4th– as in “May the Fourth Be with You”), fans will get to see the first full episode of the highly anticipated new Disney+ Animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch from Lucasfilm Animation. And recently I had the pleasure of participating in a press conference-style discussion of the series with the show’s head writer Jennifer Corbett (NCIS), supervising director Brad Rau (Star Wars Resistance), and prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars).
TV & VideosMovieWeb

The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Strong with the Force Teases Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni teased season 3 with a positive update on May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day. In an appearance on the morning talk show Good Morning America, Filoni addressed the big day celebrated by Star Wars fans worldwide. He also spoke about the premiere of his new animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is now streaming its first episode on Disney+.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fan Once Searched Sahara Desert For Priceless Collectibles

The year is 1977, Star Wars has just opened in theaters, and a global phenomenon has been launched. Some fans celebrate their favorite characters through cosplay — like this unreal Carrie Fisher lookalike. Others show their adoration by recreating the famous John Williams Star Wars anthem with a Western twist. This one fan recreated a viral TikTok meme featuring The Mandalorian duo, Din Djarin and Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. Someone even built a real-life Razor Crest.
MoviesNo Film School

The Secret Sauce of 'Star Wars' Is That It's Good to Be Bad

With the premiere of The Bad Batch, executive producer Dave Filoni keeps doing Star Wars justice. On the surface, Star Wars was always a story of simple black and white, light and dark. Even in its color scheme. Luke wears white. Vader wears black. George Lucas himself famously said, "Bad guys get red lightsabers, and good guys get blue ones." Keep it simple. Joseph Campbell. You know the drill.
TV SeriesThe Beat

INTERVIEW: THE BAD BATCH creators tease new characters & working with Dave Filoni

Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, the boys are back in town! Tomorrow marks the official release of the first episode of The Bad Batch. Also known as Clone Force 99, The Bad Batch is a clone commando special forces squad consisting of four experimentally genetically mutated clones and Echo, a clone trooper with extensive cybernetics. The Bad Batch picks up not long after the critical events of Order 66 and follows the clone commandos as they navigate a rapidly changing galaxy, along the way they’ll meet familiar faces and new ones.
TV SeriesPolygon

The Bad Batch is following a promising pattern for animated Star Wars shows

The first episode of the 2020 revival of Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced Clone Force 99, a squad of elite clone commandos with experimental mutations that made them stand out among the clone warriors created to defend the Galactic Republic from the Confederacy of Independent Systems. While The Clone Wars wrapped up its plotlines and its titular conflict between the Jedi and the Separatists led by Count Dooku and General Grievous in its final season, the unit nicknamed The Bad Batch provided an opportunity to continue The Clone Wars’ focus on the lives of soldiers in a galaxy gripped by seemingly endless war.
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Filoni Just Paid Perfect Tribute to ‘Empire Strikes Back’

If there’s one thing we love about the Star Wars universe that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are creating on Disney+, it’s the subtle nods to the original trilogy — these are incredibly fun for longtime Star Wars fans, but don’t distract from the story that is currently being told.
TV Series/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Producers on New Characters, Familiar Planets, and Setting a Show During the Rise of the Empire [Interview]

With the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars last year, many fans thought we’d reached the end of storytelling for the clone characters and everyone else we met in that series. With the announcement of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, that idea got turned on its head. The show, premiering tomorrow, takes place as a direct sequel to the The Clone Wars and follows a group of elite clones as they watch the galaxy in its transition from Republic to its first Galactic Empire.
Moviesthenerdsofcolor

NOC Review: With ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ Filoni Triumphs Again

Today, we commemorate a franchise that is loved unconditionally. From the biggest disasters (Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Rise of Skywalker) to the biggest wins (Empire Strikes Back, Rogue One, The Mandalorian), Star Wars has been the one franchise whose highest highs make it simply impossible for us to quit. The Original Trilogy is, and always will be, regarded as one of the greatest film sagas of all time. The prequel trilogy and the sequel trilogy, however…? Anyway, in between every big budget live action epic in the saga of this galaxy far, far away lies, perhaps, one of the most underrated highs the franchise has ever seen. The unsung hero of Star Wars, Dave Filoni’s Animated Universe, or “The Filoniverse” (for the purposes of this review, we’ll use the phrase to collectively refer only to the first two animated projects, even though The Mandalorian and Resistance are also part of it, and Mando is amazing).
TV & VideosPolygon

Star Wars has always had Big Cartoon Energy, even in 1977

The history of animation in the Star Wars universe is ... checkered. For every transcendent show like The Clone Wars or the new series The Bad Batch, there’s a wisely forgotten pockmark on the franchise like Star Wars: Ewoks. Sure, you can watch Ewoks and its contemporaneous cousin, Droids, on Disney Plus, but you could also hit yourself in the face with a hammer tonight. Choices, choices.
Moviesunfspinnaker.com

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Lightsaber Meet-Up

On May the Fourth (May 4th), I had the opportunity to go to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios where hundreds of fans gathered to interact, take photos, and pose with their lightsabers. The event was well handled by Disney staff as participants were divided into multiple groups...
TV & VideosDisney Blogs

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars fans, rejoice! A year after the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars comes its descendant: Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Centering on the group of “defective” clones in Clone Force 99, colloquially known as the Bad Batch, who made their debut in the final season of The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch takes place immediately after the end of the Clone Wars. We were thrilled to hear all about the making of the series at a press conference, ahead of its release on May the 4th. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney+.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars Celebration Is Changing Its Dates, But It's Actually Good News

It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan with the myriad of movies and television shows that have been announced from the Lucasfilm division of Disney. Just this past December, the studio unveiled a lot of upcoming projects, including Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and Disney+ shows for Lando Calrissian and Ahsoka Tano. In anticipation for what’s to come for the Star Wars universe, fans will now get to join Anaheim’s Star Wars Celebration a bit earlier than planned.
Businessfanthatracks.com

Dave Filoni promoted to Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm

Congratulations are due to Dave Filoni, promoted to his new role of Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm, joining John Knoll and Doug Chiang in the position. The specifics of the role are unclear, but it would appear that the man behind The Clone Wars, Rebels, Resistance, The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and other treasures as yet unrevealed will be overseeing the creative side of the Star Wars saga.
Mount Lebanon, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mt. Lebanon's Dave Filoni, Ming-Na Wen reteam for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'

Just about every “Star Wars” TV project in production these days counts at least one Mt. Lebanon native among its cast or creative team. Almost all of them involve Mt. Lebanon High School alumnus Dave Filoni, who’s been playing in the “Star Wars” sandbox for more than a decade. In addition to serving as supervising director for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” he’s also listed as a producer on “The Mandalorian” and other upcoming Disney+ live-action shows “The Book of Boba Fett,” “The Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka.”