Star Wars Fans Rejoice at News of Dave Filoni’s Promotion

Today, we commemorate a franchise that is loved unconditionally. From the biggest disasters (Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Rise of Skywalker) to the biggest wins (Empire Strikes Back, Rogue One, The Mandalorian), Star Wars has been the one franchise whose highest highs make it simply impossible for us to quit. The Original Trilogy is, and always will be, regarded as one of the greatest film sagas of all time. The prequel trilogy and the sequel trilogy, however…? Anyway, in between every big budget live action epic in the saga of this galaxy far, far away lies, perhaps, one of the most underrated highs the franchise has ever seen. The unsung hero of Star Wars, Dave Filoni’s Animated Universe, or “The Filoniverse” (for the purposes of this review, we’ll use the phrase to collectively refer only to the first two animated projects, even though The Mandalorian and Resistance are also part of it, and Mando is amazing).