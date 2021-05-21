Notable Executive Assistants: Cheryl Datka

Adams Radio Group’s Digital Department is looking for a Digital Marketing Director to provide content for our 5 markets in the country. If you have graphic design, photography, web and video experience, let’s talk! Your main focus will be creating digital content to meet our clients’ and the company’s promotional needs. Responsibilities: ● Create eye-catching graphics and engaging designs ● Produce digital projects from start to finish ● Develop and maintain library and backup files ● Work closely with Sales, Marketing and Programming Departments across our markets ● Event Promotion, including photography and videography ● Maintaining websites for all markets ● Working with Tune-In for streaming services ● Working with our web partners for website updates and coding for contests, promotions, etc. ● Working with Google for business listings, info, postings Qualifications: ● Previous experience in digital media or other related fields ● Proficiency in macOS ● Proficiency in Adobe Creative design and editing software programs (including After Effects, Encore, Illustrator, Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere) ● Proficiency in WordPress maintenance ● Proficiency in maintaining apps on services like the App Store and Google Play ● Knowledge of Copyright law related to images and licensing ● Must be deadline and detail-oriented ● Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment ● Knowledge and understanding of video, photography and visual graphics Resumés, references, and digital portfolios may be submitted to [email protected]