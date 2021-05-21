newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Notable Executive Assistants: Cheryl Datka

Biz Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 9. Undergrad degree/university: Bryant & Stratton/ Associate, Administrative. According to Anne Jabusch, assistant marketing manager at the QPS Employment Group, Cheryl Datka is the very definition of an unsung hero — someone who is gracefully behind the curtain, making sure everything is happening in an orderly fashion.

biztimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Executive Assistant#Administrative Assistant#Personal Assistant#Assistant Manager#The Qps Employment Group#Executives#Qps Activities#Personal Activities#Calendar Management#Definition#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Notable Executives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace is the right thing to do — and research shows it’s good for business. These leaders have championed DEI in their organization as CEOs, chief diversity officers and VPs, operations and human resource directors and as advocates and volunteers. They’ve done the work to help people have uncomfortable conversations, implemented creative and effective trainings and focused on equity and justice in their communities.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

BPCM Is Hiring An ASSISTANT ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE In New York, NY

BPCM NYC is seeking talented candidates to join our growing team as an Assistant Account Executive to work across a portfolio of fashion and accessories clients across the luxury and commercial sectors. We are looking for energetic, positive applicants who can work closely with the Fashion PR Department supporting across all client activities. Agency experience is preferred and strong written communication skills are essential. The ideal candidate will have solid experience within a showroom and/or PR department.
JobsWFMZ-TV Online

Digital Account Executive (Job #Z378)

WFMZ-TV is seeking a Digital Account Executive to acquire, cultivate and advise clients while guiding them to their marketing goals and objectives through our comprehensive digital assets. If you possess active listening skills and enjoy a fast paced industry, we would like to speak with you. Your efforts will be...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Four Communications Strategies For Boosting Recruiting And Retention

Elizabeth Shea is EVP, Public Relations at REQ, an award-winning marketing, brand management and PR company. When most of us think of PR, we think of how it can help increase our companies’ exposure to customers, investors and partners, but PR can also serve a vital role in employee recruitment and retention. In fact, PR and communications can be great tools for telling prospective and current employees what sets your company apart from the rest and why they should choose your organization.
Marketscommercialsearch.com

Executive Profiles

Los Angeles to Remain a Tenant-Favorable Office Market. Savills’ Michael Soto and Mark Sullivan provide a detailed picture of the Los Angeles office scene. The Pinedale Capital CEO and Rockpoint Group strategic partner discusses the future of the U.S. logistics business. Gail Kalinoski - May 11, 2021. Jay Sugarman on...
Small Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Learn How to Launch a Profitable Side Hustle as a Consultant

As you may have suspected, there are a lot of businesses out there. Big, small, and everything in between, every business has unique challenges that arise over time. Whether it's from building a new product, making a pivot, growth, or practically anything else, no business is equipped to perfectly handle everything that comes their way. That's why consultants are always in such high demand and why consulting can be such a lucrative career. Regardless of your specialty, consultants can easily make upwards of $50,000 per year for part-time work.
Portland, ORthelundreport.org

Executive Director

Organization/Company Name: Coalition of Community Health Clinics. This is your chance to lead a diverse collaboration of community health centers to ensure quality healthcare for everyone in the Tri-County area!. This Executive Director Opportunity. The pandemic has emphasized what many of us have known all along – there are deep...
Businessprweek.com

Purple Strategies hires H+K alum Nick Driver as research director

WASHINGTON: Purple Strategies has appointed Nick Driver as a research director, effective May 4. Driver joins Purple’s insights operations team, led by Denise Brien, a managing director. His position was newly created due to client demand and the importance of the type of insights Driver can add across the firm’s work, according to an agency spokesperson.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Kraft honored as a Notable Women in Banks & Credit Unions

BizWest is proud to present the inaugural showcase of Notable Women in Banks & Credit Unions spotlighting accomplished professionals across the region. The leaders profiled in the following pages were nominated by their peers at work and in the community and showcase the diversity of talent in our market. The leadership shown by the individuals profiled here is setting an example to shape a better future for our region.
Economylegalreader.com

Robert Trosten on the Role of a CEO Coach in an Entrepreneur’s Successful Career

When a coach is by their side, those CEOs feel more confident about making decisions and staying clear of decisions that lead them toward trouble. We read about the CEOs of big companies and how skillfully they manage their company’s operations and growth. They make smart decisions and inspire others around them. But if you think they have been like this from day one, then you are probably mistaken. Of course, they put in a great effort, learn new things, possess foresight, but it is also true that they needed a helping hand in their initial years. A CEO coaching expert can provide CEOs with advice and key suggestions, which will prove extremely useful in bettering business, team management, and much more.
Jobskgrt.com

Adams Radio Group is NOW Hiring a Digital Marketing Director

Adams Radio Group’s Digital Department is looking for a Digital Marketing Director to provide content for our 5 markets in the country. If you have graphic design, photography, web and video experience, let’s talk! Your main focus will be creating digital content to meet our clients’ and the company’s promotional needs. Responsibilities: ● Create eye-catching graphics and engaging designs ● Produce digital projects from start to finish ● Develop and maintain library and backup files ● Work closely with Sales, Marketing and Programming Departments across our markets ● Event Promotion, including photography and videography ● Maintaining websites for all markets ● Working with Tune-In for streaming services ● Working with our web partners for website updates and coding for contests, promotions, etc. ● Working with Google for business listings, info, postings Qualifications: ● Previous experience in digital media or other related fields ● Proficiency in macOS ● Proficiency in Adobe Creative design and editing software programs (including After Effects, Encore, Illustrator, Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere) ● Proficiency in WordPress maintenance ● Proficiency in maintaining apps on services like the App Store and Google Play ● Knowledge of Copyright law related to images and licensing ● Must be deadline and detail-oriented ● Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment ● Knowledge and understanding of video, photography and visual graphics Resumés, references, and digital portfolios may be submitted to [email protected]
BusinessBusiness Insider

Hyperion Appoints Todd Hannigan as Executive Chairman

Hyperion Metals Limited (ASX: HYM) ("Hyperion” or "the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Todd Hannigan as Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Hannigan joins a leading executive and advisory team that includes founder, CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Anastasios (Taso) Arima. Mr. Hannigan...
Small Businessfashionweekdaily.com

Victoria Kennedy, the PR expert shares useful tips to develop businesses

Developing a business may not be as easy as starting it. At times it can be quite challenging because it involves several factors like getting clients, attracting investors, building a brand image, maintaining a positive impression in the public eye, etc. Victoria Kennedy, an American entrepreneur, and PR expert believes that effective PR strategies can help any kind of business scale up exponentially. Her PR agency, Victorious PR stands as an example of this. Since its inception in 2019, Victorious PR managed to generate a 6-figure revenue in just 90 days and now is on the verge of becoming a million-dollar business. Victoria Kennedy, founder, and CEO of victorious PR is a regular contributor to reputed publications like Forbes, Entrepreneur magazine, ABC, Inman News, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, and more. She is a leading TEDx speaker and the official brand ambassador for Inman. Her entrepreneurial success was featured in more than 200 globally renowned publications and podcasts. Through her PR agency, Victoria Kennedy works with reputed organizations like Forbes and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
Economyseniorhousingnews.com

Movers & Shakers: New CEO at National Lutheran Communities & Services; LifeSpire Names Chief Marketing Officer

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.
Small Businesssec.gov

Raising Capital as a Tech Entrepreneur of Color

The SEC’s New York and San Francisco Regional Offices recently hosted a two-part interactive webcast exploring the experiences of tech entrepreneurs of color in New York and California when capital raising. The first panel, moderated by Erin Schneider, Director of the San Francisco Regional Office, featured Martha Legg Miller and...
Businessmartechseries.com

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech”or the “Company”) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) today announces changes to its Board of Directors and senior management team. Kashif Malik, Chief Financial Officer, is resigning from his role to pursue a new opportunity. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate the Company’s transformation. On an interim basis, Eugen Winschel, Nextech’s Chief Operating Officer, will assume the global finance leadership position in addition to his current responsibilities.
Businessadexchanger.com

Chairish Co-Founder Anna Brockway Homes In On Branding

Before co-founding high-end vintage furniture marketplace Chairish with her husband Gregg in 2013, Anna Brockway wouldn’t think twice about earmarking millions of dollars for a Super Bowl commercial. That’s because Brockway was a top marketing executive at Levi’s for seven years. But as a startup entrepreneur, she said that performance...