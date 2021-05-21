newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleton County, SC

New Colleton Tax Center underway

By Museum hosts nationally-known author
walterborolive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges are occurring on the corners of Jefferies, West Washington, Klein and Benson Streets in Walterboro: the former Floyd Buckner building, known as the old Colleton County School District headquarters, has recently been torn down. According to John T. Stieglitz III, Capital Projects director for Colleton County, a green space...

walterborolive.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Walterboro, SC
Walterboro, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Buckner Building#Corporation Tax#School Work#New Colleton Tax Center#Colleton County Council#West Washington#Benson Streets#Headquarters#Green Space#Capital Projects Director#Empty Space#Grass#Site Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Colleton County, SCwtoc.com

Colleton Co. Schools accepting requests for virtual program

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is accepting requests to be considered for their 2021-2022 virtual program. Officials say this program is available for children from 4th grade to 8th grade. Those who want their child to be considered for enrollment in the virtual program must...
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Walterboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walterboro: 1. Aircraft Avionics Technician; 2. Warehouse Supervisor; 3. Installation Mechanic; 4. CDL A Dedicated Flex Driver; 5. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract); 6. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $44.62/Hour $1606/Weekly; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1713.6 / Week; 8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,712 per week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,524 per week; 10. Truck Driver Class A CDL Flatbed Local;
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

City Council could adopt $7-plus mill budget

The 2021-2022 General Fund Budget was presented to and considered by Walterboro City Council at the regularly scheduled meeting, held recently on May 4. The budget will be voted on after a third reading and public hearing is conducted on June 1, 2021. If approved, the proposed budget would be...
Spartanburg County, SCcarolinapanorama.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Bad bar behavior sends woman to council seeking help

Colleton County Council met May 4 for their regularly scheduled meeting and listened to a plea from Sydney’s Road resident Laura Nettles. Nettles brought her complaint to council members, “because I didn’t know who else to go to for help,” she said, during the council meeting. According to Nettles, her...
Walterboro, SCThe Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Patrice Lynette Yates

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF COLLETON IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NUMBER: 2020-DR-15-259 NOTICE OF HEARING *NOTE: All Parties and their witnesses must properly dressed for Court. *No shorts and no tank tops. Tarsh Katrice Swinton and Floyd Tyrone Swinton, Plaintiffs, vs. Patrice Lynette Yates and Timarchen Truesdale (deceased) and John Doe Defendants. To: Juanita Middleton, Esquire YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT A HEARING HAD BEEN SET IN THE ABOVE CAPTIONED MATTER ON: HEARING DATE: July 28, 2021 TIME: 02:00 pm You are hereby notified to be present at Colleton County Family Court. 101 Hampton Street in Walterboro. S.C.. at the time noted above. TIME ALLOTTED: 30 MINUTES TYPE OF HEARING: adoption Rule 20(a) and (b) of the South Carolina Rules of Family Court requires both the Plaintiff and the Defendant to file a current Financial Declaration where relevant. WHERE RULE 17(a) REQUIRES NOTICE TO AN UNREPRESENTED DEFENDANT, AN AFFIDAVIT OF MAILING, AND PROOF OF PROPER NOTICE MIST BE FILED BEFORE THE HEARING. SCHEDULING ATTORNEY/PARTY SHALL NOTIFY OPPOSING ATTORNEY AND UNREPRESENTED PARTIES OF DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING RULE 176). PATRICIA BRYANT Colleton County Family Court Walterboro, SC 29488 (843)549-2870 Ext. 3 (843)549-7740 AD# 1939143.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Blocker reelected as Chairwoman of the local Republican Party

WALTERBORO- Janis Blocker was reelected as chairman of the Colleton County Republican Party Convention Tuesday, April 27, at the Colleton Civic Center. Seventy delegates, alternates, party members, VIPs, and visitors attended the convention held every two years to elect officers and state delegates. Blocker, who begins her 22nd year as...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Colleton County School District Responds to Executive Order 2021-23

On May 11 South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-23. This order contains language pertaining to the wearing of face masks in public schools. Specifically, the order states for “DHEC [Department of Health and Environmental Control], in consultation with the Superintendent of Education, to develop and distribute a standardized form for the parent, guardian, legal custodian, foster-care provider, or other representative authorized to provide consent for or on behalf of a student in any public school in the State of South Carolina to opt out a student from a Face Covering requirement imposed by any public school official or public school district pertaining to school operations and facilities.” SCDHEC released the form stipulated above on May 12.
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 16+_ acres located just outside the town limits of Walterboro with frontage and private entrance off of Hwy 64, Bells Hwy. Tranquil , quiet setting with mature live oaks, hardwoods and pines. The property boasts a small 1 br cabin with power, water and septic. There is also a new metal shed in place which will convey. This is a turn key property which can be used immediately until you build your dream home. Property has a beautiful creek that borders the tract with mature hardwoods, magnolias and live oaks. Excellent soils and drains beautifully. Deer and turkeys present. Easy to view.Notes: call listing agent for showings<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy R Shuman, Coastal Point RE - Beaufort at 843-906-1159</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is definitely worth taking a look at! It's a 2018 Home with that Farm style appeal that sits on 1.2 acres! Lots of upgrades and a great covered deck to hang out on in the back. This home will definitely sell fast, so book your showing today so you don't miss out.**Home is down long drive not on road front.**<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kelly Sweatman, Cole & Associates Inc. at 843-549-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't Miss this Established 64 Acre Property, including a Tree Nursery, Hay Field, Winery, and Wedding Venue, along 1,300 Linear Feet of Road Frontage - Perfectly Suited for a Horse Farm or Growing Crops! Surrounded by Mature Oaks & Pines, this Wide Open & Idyllic Country Paradise is an Ideal Farm or Rental Venue, and it features Multiple Turn-key Amenities! ** Home to Walterboro's Esteemed Lighthouse Winery & Vineyard, this Property is Equipped with Rows & Rows of Ison & Muscadine Grapes, as well as a Charming Pecan Grove, a Well-Established Tree Nursery, and a Hay Field ** Your Horses will feel like Thoroughbreds with Access to a 24 Acre Pasture of Carolina Bermuda Hay! ** This Beautiful & Peaceful 64 Acre Property includes a 3BR/1BA Cottage Home with 1,568sqft, as well as a Stocked Pond with an Island in the Rear of the Property ** Colleton County has Confirmed the Potential for a Couple Additional Homes to be Built on the Property (permit will be required), so there is Plenty of Room for your Family & Hired Farm Hands to Reside ** Surrounding the Wooded Perimeter is an 8ft Deer Fence, which Protects your Events & Crops from the Area's Indigenous Wildlife ** There is a Ton of Storage Space Available, including 3 Storage Sheds and an Open-Pole Barn with Plenty of Room for Storing Tractors & Farming Equipment ** Included in this Expansive Acreage is a Fully-Established Wedding or Rental Venue, which includes a Welcoming Entrance Well with Fountain Feature, a Private Lake Backdrop, a Gazebo Alter, a Heated & Cooled Reception Venue that Hosts 250+ Guests, His & Her Bathrooms, a Catering Prep Kitchen, 25 Wooden Benches, and Plenty of Parking. Tables & Chairs will Convey with the Sale! Renters & Guests will Love being within 7 Miles to I-95 and at least 12 Nearby Hotels. The Seller has also Secured a Permit for a New Building, if needed, which can be Accommodated by the Current Septic System ** If desired, the Rental Venue could easily be Converted into Horse Stables, where you can Offer Monthly Boarding Services for Several Hundred Dollars per Stall! ** The Main Well Currently Supplies the Entire Property with Water. The Watering System will Convey, but the Crop Inventory & Wedding Rental Linens will be Negotiated at Time of Purchase ** The Current Owner is Retiring and has Effortlessly Attracted Interest for Weddings, Wine Tastings, and other Rental Needs with Little-to-No Advertising! With an Acceptable Offer, the Seller is willing to Provide Operational Guidance to the New Lucky Owner! <p><strong>For open house information, contact Hunter Reynolds, EXP Realty LLC at 888-440-2798</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This renovated brick ranch home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet and established neighborhood. It features a durable metal roof. The front porch welcomes you home. As you enter, you're greeted by refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and a spacious floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The dining room will be perfect for dinners with family and friends. The large updated kitchen boasts new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast/casual dining area. The bedrooms are all spacious in size and feature new carpet. The bathrooms have also been renovated and feature new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new vanities, new toilets, new mirrors, and tub/shower combos with updated surrounds. The large backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. You'll also find a storage shed, which is a great place for storing your tools and lawn equipment. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, the medical center, I-95, and Historic Downtown Walterboro. Come see your new home, today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Cook, Jeff Cook Real Estate LLC at 843-225-2002</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Walterboro, SCwalterborosc.org

A-Tax Advisory Committee Meeting

The City of Walterboro Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee is accepting funding requests for tourism related activities within the City of Walterboro until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. Funding requests that are received on time and meet the requirements outlined in the funding request application will be considered by the City of Walterboro Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.
walterborolive.com

Building relationships

A group of retired men are getting together and quietly working toward improving the lives of senior citizens in Colleton County, one piece of wood at a time. For more than a decade, the friends have met almost monthly to build ramps for people who can no longer climb stairs. The construction crew is called “Faith Builders,” and it is comprised of approximately 20 senior men, aged 63-82.
Walterboro, SCwalterborosc.org

Public Hearing Notice

Pursuant to Section 6-1-80 of the S.C. Code of Laws, public notice is hereby given that Walterboro City Council will hold a public hearing on the municipal budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Time: 6:15pm. Location: Walterboro Wildlife Center, 100 S. Jefferies Blvd. Current. Projected. Percentage. Current. Fiscal Year. Revenue.