'Life lessons' applied

Brady Harrington started scouting when he was in first grade in Wrights Corners Pack 40. Since then the 17-year old Newfane High School junior has devoted his time to the organization, learning skills, enjoying the outdoors and modeling good behavior. Now comes the Eagle Scout project.

Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank is Eagle Scout. It was introduced in 1911 and only 4% (about 2.5 million) of scouts have achieved it. To show ability, Eagle Scout candidates are asked to plan, organize and oversee a project that will benefit their community.

Harrington’s project, rehabilitation of the Lockport Little League fields on Lincoln Avenue — by way of restoring bleachers, and installing shaded dug-outs for the players and new pitching mounds — was extra special for him. A baseball player himself, Harrington was introduced to the game at the Lincoln Avenue fields. Since then, he’s been playing three sports, including in traveling leagues, and also attending Boy Scout meetings. It all makes for a very tight schedule.

“I’ve been playing here since I was four or five, so it’s been a big part of my life, baseball, and I wanted to give back and give the kids better places to play,” Harrington said.

Before the rehab, the bench boards on the bleachers had to be replaced and then painted. Then attention was on the pitching mounds.

“The pitching mounds were all flattened out,” Harrington said. “All the pitching mounds were being filled with grass, so, we replaced those. We had the pickup truck (in the parking lot) and we wheelbarrowed it over.”

The dugouts were also given some much needed shade, thanks to the help of some parents who could use power tools and follow the design that Harrington and his father drew out.

Scouting has been a big part of Harrington’s life for such a long time that he’s had time to reflect on its effects in his own life.

“It’s about how to grow up,” Harrington said. “It teaches you life lessons. It teaches you how to respect and work through real world stuff. Like the Eagle Scout project. You have to get through all of Scouts and persevere through all of it.”

Harrington started planning his project in January, and all the physical revamping of the fields came together in two weekends in late April and early May.

“We had to plan and get all the materials,” Harrington said, also noting that along with materials, you need volunteers. Luckily he was not without help.

“It’s a big thing in scouts to help out people in your troop,” he explained. “Because you want them to help you on their project. We had at least 20 kids and parents — 13 from my troop — and their parents.”

Help also came in the way of donations.

Ross Rental Station, run by John and Natalie Ross, provided a post hole digger and G.D. May Services Inc., owned by Gary May, donated topsoil for the pitcher mounds.

Large cash donors were also on the scout’s mind and included the Incardona Tournament, Confer Plastics, Inc., Niagara County Police Benevolent Association, Jeff and Kim Yates of Snap-On Tools, Niagara County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Newfane Lions Club and Lockport Lions Club.

“Wood is very expensive now,” Harrington said. “We had to do a lot of fundraising. We posted everything I was doing on my mom’s Facebook and friends and family donated to us.”

The last merit badge that Harrington needs is the Cooking Merit Badge, but he intends to complete it this summer. COVID-19, he said, really put a delay on everything, including Scouts.

Summer camp, Harrington’s favorite part of scouting, was shut down in 2020.

“It’s been weird, because when (the pandemic) first started, we did virtual meetings where we had Zoom calls. It was really hard to find things to do on Zoom, because Scouts is very hands-on,” he said. “To get our merit badges done we had ‘camp in a box’ where we could go through the merit badges while we were at home.”

Harrington said he’s thankful for his parents, Erik and Andrea, who have supported him throughout his years in Scouts.