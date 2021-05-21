newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Key state Senate committee chairmen tour campus

pct.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo state senators visited Penn College on Friday, getting a firsthand look at the institution’s effectiveness in preparing students for careers readily and repeatedly shown to be “essential.” Sens. Scott Martin, R-Strasburg, who heads the Senate Education Committee, and Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, chair of the Senate State Government Committee, toured a variety of instructional labs in the college’s three academic schools: brewing and fermentation science, collision repair/automotive restoration, culinary arts and hospitality, electrical technology, nursing, surgical technology and dental hygiene, plastics and polymer technology, and welding and metal fabrication. They also learned how Workforce Development at Penn College helps close the skills gap, most notably through its apprenticeship programs, and enjoyed lunch at Le Jeune Chef Restaurant. The legislators and their staff were invited by state Sen. Gene Yaw, who chairs the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. The Loyalsock Township Republican has also been a member of the college’s board of directors since 2009, serving as its chairman for the past eight years.

pctoday.pct.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gap, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
Williamsport, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#State Senate#State Senators#State Government#Republican Senate#Senate Republican#Republican Senators#State Schools#Penn College#Workforce Development#Le Jeune Chef Restaurant#Students#Sens Scott Martin#Chairs#Instructional Labs#Nursing#Surgical Technology#Careers#Lunch#Dental Hygiene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Public office hours on summer schedule at Penn College

Summer office hours – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays for the public – are in effect at Penn College. To better serve current and potential students, the Student & Administrative Services Center Information Desk, Admissions, College Transitions & First Year Initiatives, and Financial Aid will remain open to visitors until 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Beginning June 25, the Bursar’s Office will also be open Friday afternoons to address student billing questions.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming College holds commencement for 173rd graduating class

The bells at Lycoming College’s Clarke Chapel rang out the hour as the Oliver Sterling Metzler Gate opened and members of the 173rd graduating class passed through them in a time-honored tradition, beginning the end of a senior year for the students that had been anything but traditional. Presiding over...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

President announces retirement, launches Legacy Campaign

After nearly a quarter century leading Pennsylvania College of Technology, President Davie Jane Gilmour informed the college community Thursday of her intention to retire next year. Gilmour, who has spent her entire career in higher education at Penn College – 44 years, the last 23 as president – told faculty,...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Penn College hosts workshop for plastics professionals

Plastics professionals from throughout the country sharpened their skills and enhanced their knowledge at a recent workshop hosted by Pennsylvania College of Technology and its acclaimed Plastics Innovation & Resource Center. The Rotational Molding & Advanced Materials Workshop offered a mix of lecture and hands-on instruction for 30 individuals representing...
Williamsport, PAMilton Daily Standard

Williamsport airport receiving state funding

WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Regional Airport will receive $322,500 for site work and $761,500 for construction of a 12,000-square-foot hangar complex as part of $10 million in state grant funding distributed to 12 airports across Pennsylvania. "Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state's economy moving," Gov. Tom Wolf.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Penn College president announces plan to retire

After spending her entire 44-year career in higher education at the Pennsylvania College of Technology — the last 23 years as its president — Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour has announced her intention to retire in June 2022. Gilmour has served as president since 1998. Under her leadership, the college has...
Pennsylvania StateClearfield Progress

Pennsylvania lawmakers consider preempting local utility ordinances

(The Center Square) – Some Pennsylvania lawmakers said Tuesday the state should advance legislation that prevents local officials from enacting policies that limit energy choices. Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, said he sponsored Senate Bill 275 in response to a growing national trend of local officials discriminating against utility connections based...