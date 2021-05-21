Notable Executive Assistants: Donna Jeske
Number of years working in your current industry: 25. Undergrad degree/university: High School Degree, additional courses taken at Waukesha County Technical College. Donna Jeske has had a wide-reaching impact on the evolution of Rockwell’s culture. The positive energy she brings to this highly visible role is a perfect complement to the significant changes Rockwell is making, according to her boss, Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell Automation.biztimes.com