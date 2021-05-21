newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Notable Executive Assistants: Donna Jeske

Biz Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 25. Undergrad degree/university: High School Degree, additional courses taken at Waukesha County Technical College. Donna Jeske has had a wide-reaching impact on the evolution of Rockwell’s culture. The positive energy she brings to this highly visible role is a perfect complement to the significant changes Rockwell is making, according to her boss, Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell Automation.

biztimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Chief Executive Officer#Board Members#College Board#Rockwell Automation#Collaboration#Shared Purpose#Employees#Personal Accessibility#Evolution#Rare#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
JobsWFMZ-TV Online

Digital Account Executive (Job #Z378)

WFMZ-TV is seeking a Digital Account Executive to acquire, cultivate and advise clients while guiding them to their marketing goals and objectives through our comprehensive digital assets. If you possess active listening skills and enjoy a fast paced industry, we would like to speak with you. Your efforts will be...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

BPCM Is Hiring An ASSISTANT ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE In New York, NY

BPCM NYC is seeking talented candidates to join our growing team as an Assistant Account Executive to work across a portfolio of fashion and accessories clients across the luxury and commercial sectors. We are looking for energetic, positive applicants who can work closely with the Fashion PR Department supporting across all client activities. Agency experience is preferred and strong written communication skills are essential. The ideal candidate will have solid experience within a showroom and/or PR department.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

NOTABLE NAMES

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester named JoAnne Ryan, of Pittsford, as its new president and CEO. Ryan previously held leadership positions in health care, nonprofit and corporate organizations, and is knowledgeable in family-centered care, community relations and fundraising. She initiated and managed collaborative community partnerships across educational, governmental and community sectors.
Businessempoweringmichigan.com

Diane Antishin honored as Notable Executive in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Congratulations to Diane Antishin for being recognized by Crain’s Detroit Business as a 2021 Notable Executives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In a special section of today’s edition, Crain’s Detroit honors executives who have championed, developed and implemented diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and initiatives within their organization. As vice...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Donna Probes: Use the SCORE model in your business

The Traverse City chapter of SCORE won the distinction of being No. 1 in the nation for client engagement among almost 250 chapters. I have been thinking about this and wondering if the SCORE business model might apply to a small business owner. Client engagement is all about relationship building....
Bowman County, NDbowmanextra.com

New Ownership And Management

A local family with a heart for quality local journalism has taken ownership of the Bowman County Pioneer and Fallon County Times. After watching regional papers lose their local focus and hoping to make a difference the family decided to get involved in small-town media. Little Missouri Media’s owner, Dudley...
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Notables in Health Care

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the health care sector in ways we’ve never seen before, but industry professionals have risen to the occasion in a variety of areas. Teams and individuals ensured that life-saving transplant services continued despite the pandemic. Civic officials and boards helped to save lives through their services for citizens and the spread of information. Health system teams looked out for their fellow caregivers, and breakthroughs in medical innovation continued. These are among Crain’s Cleveland Business’ Notables in Health Care.
Businesshigh-profile.com

Pennington Named Chief Technology Officer

Framingham, MA – TRUX announced that Jay Pennington has joined the team as chief technology officer. In the role, Pennington will lead technical strategy, software architecture and product development efforts at TRUX. Working with the product leadership team, he will also help define product strategy and assist in directing the TRUX product roadmap.
Economyhigh-profile.com

SMPS CT Holds Marketing Communications Awards

Farmington, CT – On May 12, SMPS CT honored local AEC professional service firms and marketers at its bi-annual Marketing Communications Golden Gala Awards ceremony. The virtual event recognized excellence in marketing communications by professional services firms and dedicated SMPS marketers for their exemplary marketing projects, campaigns, and materials. Cathy DeFrances-Vittorio, director of business development for Fuss & O’Neill, and Keith Claytor, owner and photographer of TimeFrozen Photography, served as emcees.
Politicschoose901.com

City Leadership: Strategic Partnerships Coordinator

The Partner Coordinator will serve as a liaison between the City Leadership Development Department, the nonprofit partners we serve, and the corporate partners engaged in our work. In this role, the PC will develop strong working relationships with the nonprofit partners, understanding their missions and programs, as well as their fundraising methods and needs.
Businesspower-eng.com

Blackstone announces appointment of global energy executive Alasdair Cathcart

Blackstone today announced the appointment of Alasdair Cathcart as a Senior Advisor to Blackstone Energy Partners. Previously, Cathcart was a senior executive at Bechtel, a leading global engineering and construction firm, where he led several divisions, including Power and LNG. Bechtel has a long history of helping its customers plan and develop projects that improve resiliency and increase access to sustainable, cost-efficient energy.
Economyccjdigital.com

Werner boss named chairman of the board

A round up of trucking's people news and headline makers for the week of May 23. After serving nearly 40 years in the transportation industry, Kenan Advantage Group (CCJ Top 250, No. 16) President and CEO Bruce Blaise has made the decision to retire to spend more time with his family.
Environmentachrnews.com

Trane Technologies Recognized for Leadership in Environmental, Social, and Governance Performance

SWORDS, Ireland — Trane Technologies plc recently earned three rankings: Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers for Diversity’, Financial Times ‘Europe’s Climate Leaders 2021’, and 3BL Media’s ‘100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021.’. “Last year, we launched Trane Technologies as a climate-focused company and had an opportunity to reimagine what we could...
Industrytravelnewsasia.com

Delta Appoints Dan Janki as EVP and CFO

Dan will oversee financial reporting, the controller organization, corporate audit, financial planning, fleet and TechOps supply chain, fuel management, including Delta’s refinery, investor relations, supply chain management and treasury. In addition, corporate strategy will report to Dan and he will also join the Delta Leadership Committee. Dan joins Delta from...
Businesscentralwinews.com

Weik joins Enerquip’s sales leadership

Enerquip has announced Troy Weik has joined its team as sales and channel manager. In this role, Weik will provide leadership to Enerquip’s highly skilled and engaged sales engineers, while also fostering relationships with business partners and representatives. Weik has stepped into the shoes of Ron Herman, who has accepted...
BusinessFlight Global.com

Delta hires GE executive Janki as new CFO

Delta Air Lines has hired longtime General Electric executive Daniel Janki as its next chief financial officer. He will take on the role from 12 July, succeeding Gary Chase and Bill Carroll, who have been Delta’s interim co-CFOs since Paul Jacobson resigned last year to join General Motors, the Atlanta-headquartered airline says on 21 May.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Inogen (INGN) Adds Elizabeth Mora to Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Elizabeth (Beth) Mora has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective May 24, 2021. In addition, Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee. She will serve as a Class I director, with a term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2024. Ms. Mora fills the vacancy on the Board and the Board’s Audit Committee created by the resignation of R. Scott Greer, who resigned effective May 24, 2021. Mr. Greer had served as a member of Inogen’s Board since 2015. In connection with this transition, Mr. Loren McFarland, an existing member of the Audit Committee, was appointed as Chairperson of the Board’s Audit Committee and Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee, in each case effective May 24, 2021.
Economysaurenergy.com

Project Management & Execution Engineer

Preparing, scheduling, coordinating and monitoring the assigned engineering projects. Monitoring compliance to applicable codes, practices, QA/QC policies, performance standards and specifications. Monitoring execution activities with all associates. Schedule, plan, forecast, resource and manage all the technical activities aiming at assuring project accuracy and quality from conception to completion. Interacting daily...
Rawlins, WYrawlins-wyoming.com

Rawlins DDA/Main Street Board

The mission of Rawlins Downtown Development Authority/Main Street is to foster a vibrant, revitalized, sustainable historic downtown that creates an economic vitality while enhancing the quality of life for our community. Main Street is a national program of the National Trust for Historic preservation that focuses on revitalizing a downtown economic district through the four-point approach: Design, Organization, Marketing and Retail Strategies (MARS), and Economic Vitality.