Apple Stock This Week: AT&T, Epic Battle, Warren Buffet And More

By Daniel Martins
The Apple Maven
 5 days ago

The last couple of weeks have been difficult for Apple stock. Shares are failing to climb above $130 levels, due primarily to broad-market trends. This week, AAPL was down by -1.5%, reaching $125 per share.

Figure 1: AAPL chart on May 21. Google Finance
Figure 1: AAPL chart on May 21. Google Finance

Below are the main topics that may have nudged Apple stock lower.

How AT&T-Discovery deal could impact Apple

Early on Monday, May 17, another mega deal was announced in the media space. AT&T’s (ticker $T) WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO and Warner Bros. studio, will merge with Discovery (HGTV, Food Network, etc.). The deal has been priced at a whopping $43 billion.

Apple vs. Epic Games battle: What matters to investor

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games continues. Quite a bit of interesting (

revenues) and useless (naked bananas) information has come out of the hearing. It can be hard to separate what matters from what does not in this important trial over competitive practices.

AAPL is still the king of Warren Buffett stocks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (ticker $BRK.A) has just disclosed its first quarter 2021 holdings. As of the end of the first period 2021, Berkshire Hathaway owned nearly 890 million shares of Apple stock. Priced at last quarter-end’s $122.15, the holding represented a $108 billion stake in the Cupertino company’s equity.

Once again, Apple stock was the conglomerate’s number one position, at a total portfolio allocation of 40%.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

IN THIS ARTICLE
