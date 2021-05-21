Four people displaced by Lake Luzerne fire
LAKE LUZERNE — The American Red Cross assisted four people displaced from their home in Lake Luzerne by a fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to 36 Allison Drive for a report of a structure fire. Luzerne-Hadley Fire Chief Ted Backus said the residence was fully involved when he arrived. It took about 40 firefighters from the Luzerne-Hadley, Corinth, Bay Ridge and West Glens Falls fire departments about a half hour to extinguish the blaze.poststar.com