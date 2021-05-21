newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Gold mid-tiers’ Q1 2021 fundamentals

By Adam Hamilton - Zeal Intelligence
mining.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best-performing subset of gold stocks is gathering upside momentum in a young upleg. The smaller mid-tier and junior gold miners are in this sector’s sweet spot for potential gains. Traders are starting to return with gold-stock sentiment improving, bidding the mid-tiers’ stocks higher. These gold miners just reported their latest quarterly results, which revealed strong fundamentals supporting much-higher stock prices.

www.mining.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinross Gold#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Fields#Gold Prices#Market Growth#Growth Stocks#Q3 Earnings#Kgc#Hecla Mining#Iamgold#Buenaventura#Northern Star#Merdeka Copper Gold#Eqx#World Gold Council#Sbsw#Mid Tiers#Gold Stocks#Strong Fundamentals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher in chopping trading on Monday, extending the gains of the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,000 mark near 14-month highs, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. Stocks are trading mixed across all sectors amid the lack of any major cues. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 28.60 points or 0.41 percent to 7,058.90, after touching a high of 7,061.90 and a low of 7,023.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 28.00 points or 0.39 percent to 7,293.30. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Friday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices hover near 4-1/2-month high on weak dollar, inflation jitters

* Bitcoin plummets as China clamps down on crypto mining * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.6% on Friday * Specs raise gold bullish positions in week ended May 18 - CFTC (Updates prices) By Brijesh Patel May 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Monday to hover near a 4-1/2-month high, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure, while a slide in cryptocurrencies further lifted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,883.12 per ounce by 0638 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,883.40 per ounce. "The U.S. dollar index remains relatively weak and the manufacturing and service PMI's from the United States and Europe actually raised the prospect of inflation in months to come," Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX said. "Recent slide in cryptocurrencies also boosted the appeal of gold as an alternative investment asset. Gold's upward momentum is very strong and it is likely to challenge a key psychological level at $1,900 in the days to come." The dollar stood near its lowest levels in three months against the resurgent euro and other European currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. Rising U.S. inflationary risks have spooked markets after data showed a rise in consumer prices and pick-up in factory activity, lifting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge. Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1,042.92 tonnes on Friday. Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week ended May 18. Further contributing to gold's move, bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday, sending it down ~50% from the year's high after Beijing stepped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,875 to $1,893 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.4% to $2,794.18 per ounce, silver gained 0.7% to $27.71, and platinum climbed 0.1% to $1,167.99. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BusinessZacks.com

Gold ETFs to Shine Bright on Rising Prices Amid Inflation Woes

Wall Street has been suffering as investors are increasingly worried about rising inflation and interest rates. Notably, the latest data highlighted inflation levels rising at the fastest speed since 2008 in April. Notably, the Consumer Price Index rose 4.2% year over year in comparison with the Dow Jones estimate of a 3.6% rise, per a CNBC article. The Producer Price Index in April expanded 6.2% from the year-ago month, representing its biggest expansion in a decade.
Businesskfgo.com

Futures rise as higher oil drives energy stocks

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while S&P 500 futures scaled two-week highs ahead of key inflation readings later this week. Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Schlumberger rose between 1% and 2% in premarket trading as oil prices firmed...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital cut...
Marketstribuneledgernews.com

Dubai: 24K gold price set to rise to Dh230 this week

May 23—DUBAI — The rally in gold prices is expected to continue this week and the precious metal could hit $1,930 an ounce as inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is likely to continue. Spot gold price last closed at $1,881.96 an ounce, up 0.42 per cent or $7.86 an...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Barrick Gold CEO Believes Cryptocurrencies Can Be Easily Created But Gold Can’t

The CEO of a gold mining company believes cryptocurrencies can be made out of thin air while no one can just print new gold into existence. Mark Bristow, the CEO of the gold mining company Barrick Gold, criticized the cryptocurrency space following the latest substantial price crash. He asserted that no one can just print gold, which was not the case with digital assets, and questioned their store of value status.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold And Gold Stocks Gaining In Real Terms

This past week both Gold and gold stocks (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX)) surpassed the upper end of our rebound targets at $1850 and $38. However, precious metals gaining in real terms and showing relative strength against other markets was more meaningful. Gold traded as high as $1891 on...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “
Businessetftrends.com

The Case for Gold

I have been making the investment case for gold since 2005. That was the point that the first physical gold ETF was listed, and I bought some. Then I bought some more, then I bought some more, and now I have it coming out of my ears. You could skip...
Marketskalkinemedia.com

3 Golden Picks from Our Shining Metal Sector

2020 proved a golden year for the gold stocks, with precious metal making new high. Correlation between the state of economy and gold is just the opposite of each other. 2020 was a tremendous year for gold and its asset class, where the precious metal made its new high of around $2075 per ounce in August. Though, soon after making all time high, gold started correcting on account of the strengthening US dollar and the upside in the equity market.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Desjardins Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold prices fall for the session, post a third-weekly gain

Gold futures settled with a loss on Friday, but tallied a gain for the third week in a row. Prices for the metal declined for the session on "weekend profit taking" as well as disappointment over gold's "inability to break past" the key $1,900 mark, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. However, a rise in gold exchange-traded fund demand is a "positive sign for the gold price for the week ahead." June gold declined by $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,876.70 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract finished 2.1% higher for the week, according to FactSet data.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels. XAU/USD breakout surges to multi-month highs- constructive above 1840, key resistance 1909/23. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up more than 1.5% after...