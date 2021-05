You've sort of been to Jenna Lyons' new apartment before via The Top Shelf. But last week, she invited team ITG back over to party. Well, OK... it wasn't a real party. It was an editorial shoot, with the general theme of festively reuniting with vaxxed friends now that CDC has given the green light. Jenna's airy Soho loft is filled with curiosities and antique collectibles, but she's not too precious about any of it. In fact, she semi-recently gutted the entire thing. A renovation like this one takes years—but Jenna didn't get much time to enjoy her new digs with others before the world went into lockdown. Sharing the space with her inner circle (which includes you now—keep up) feels particularly exciting. And maybe that's the energy we were feeling the day of: With music blasting, balloons glittering, and genuine laughs caught on camera, it sure felt like a real party. Below, come play dress up with Jenna as she hosts three imaginary parties—she insists you're welcome back any time.