TV Series

Prodigal Son season 3: HBO Max reportedly passes on revival

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of shows have been canceled over the past few weeks, but the end of Prodigal Son certainly caused more of an uproar than most. That’s especially the case now that we’ve seen the season 2 finale and the epic cliffhanger tied to Malcolm and Martin. It goes without...

cartermatt.com
TV SeriesVulture

Fox Tells Prodigal Son to Hit the Road After Two Seasons at the Network

At least now Malcolm Bright can finally enjoy a much-needed vacation. Of course, his entire family would surprise him at the resort and tourists start dropping dead, but at least there’d be a swim-up bar to enjoy. According to Entertainment Weekly, Fox has officially canceled their serial killer crime procedural Prodigal Son, produced by Greg Berlanti, after two seasons, with its second season finale serving as the show’s final episode on Tuesday, May 18.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

Fox Has Pulled the Plug on “Prodigal Son” After Just Two Seasons

Before the second season finale even has a chance to air next week, we’ve learned today that Fox has made the decision to cancel “Prodigal Son” after just two seasons of television. Variety notes, “An insider with knowledge of the situation characterized the move to cancel the series as a...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Prodigal Son Cancelled – FOX Dumps Series After 2 Seasons

As Prodigal Son Season 2 finale is fast approaching; It is quite unfortunate that Prodigal Son Season 3 would not be available on Fox. The news of the cancellation was confirmed by Fox yesterday. The reason for the cancellation is obvious to fans of Fox TV: low ratings. The series...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

PRODIGAL SON: Fox’s Psychological Thriller TV Series has been Cancelled after Two Seasons

Fox‘s Prodigal Son has been cancelled after two seasons. On Fox’s decision not to renew Prodigal Son for a third season:. Sophomore Prodigal Son was a true bubble show. It was the last Fox drama to get a renewal last year, which didn’t come until after the upfronts, and it came down to the wire again for the serial killer show. It was liked creatively at the network, and there was a will to try and find a path to bring the series back, with various scenarios explored.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

‘Prodigal Son’ Star Tom Payne To Appear on ‘The Real’ May 18

Whether you know him from his time on The Walking Dead or his latest show Prodigal Son, fans of Tom Payne won’t want to miss his upcoming appearance on The Real where he’ll discuss the highly anticipated season 2 finale of Prodigal Son. Payne portrays former FBI profiler Malcolm Bright...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Prodigal Son Season 2 E12 Preview: Malcolm Doesn't Give Up That Easily

Before Monday, viewers of FOX's Prodigal Son were expecting Tuesday night's episode "Sun & Fun" to be the penultimate episode of the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring series' second season. Unfortunately, they learned yesterday that it would be the series' penultimate episode, with the network confirming that the series will not be returning after its now-series finale on May 18. This means Malcolm (Payne) has a lot less time than he expected to find Martin (Sheen). And as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for this week's episode, that's going to bring him to Vivian (Catherine Zeta-Jones)- who's busy entertaining a one-man "captured audience."
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Prodigal Son’ Cancelled After Two Seasons Cast & Audience React

Prodigal Son is an American historical comedy TV show organized by Sam Sklaver and Chris Fedak for Fox Broadcasting. The show focuses on Malcolm Bright, whose dad is the notorious successive criminal identified as “the Surgeon.”. As a kid, Malcolm was liable for allowing the policemen to restrain his dad...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch the Prodigal Son series finale live online

The Prodigal Son Season 2 finale is here, and it doubles as the Prodigal Son series finale. It’s time to catch Martin Whitly again. We’re still holding out a little hope that Prodigal Son Season 3 will happen, but for now, it’s all about the series finale tonight. And it’s going to be one hell of an episode.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Good Witch, Prodigal Son Finale, Army of the Dead

That special time of the year when the fate of our favorite shows, their storylines, and characters are all up in the year is upon us. The Rookie closes out its latest season on Sunday (it's renewed!), while The Resident Season 4 finale (it's not renewed yet) airs right before the Prodigal Son series finale on Fox on Tuesday and we're all torn up about it.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did the team manage to find the serial killer before it was too late?. On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12, the search intensified, causing U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz to kick him off the case. However, Malcolm didn't back down, leading to an explosive turn of events. Meanwhile, Jessica had...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

TV SeriesComplex

TV Seriesseattlepi.com

TV Seriesfilmdaily.co

‘Prodigal Son’ gets canned: Why the show should’ve died before season 2

Fox made headlines this week as audiences are reminded the network isn’t simply the source of controversial news reports. Remember Fox programming? American Idol & The Simpsons ring a bell? Fox never stopped trying to keep up with its competitors in terms of TV series, but the news this week shows us that the network might not be able to keep up with the streaming giants taking over TV.
