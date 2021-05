For the second straight year, Richmond has cancelled its July 3 waterfront fireworks display due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Laura Snideman said the city has been trying to work with the county and state to understand the guidelines that might be in place over the next month or so. The city doesn’t believe it can plan a large-scale event in short time to meet potentially shifting public health guidelines for large gatherings, so the event has been canceled, Snideman said.