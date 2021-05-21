newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Superman in a kilt? Henry Cavill to star in Highlander reboot

By Lauren Huff
EW.com
 4 days ago

Henry Cavill is going from capes to kilts. The Man of Steel and Justice League actor is set to star in Lionsgate's reboot of the 1986 fantasy epic Highlander, which featured Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown in a tale of immortal warriors fighting each other to the death so that one can claim the ultimate prize.

Chad Stahelski
Clancy Brown
Christopher Lambert
Sean Connery
Henry Cavill
