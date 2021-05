Democrats and RINOs just hate it when someone else uses the same tactics against them that they so frequently use themselves. The shoe tends to pinch when it’s on the other foot. Such is the case with a bit of brilliant political maneuvering last Thursday at the most recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) open meeting when one of the Republican Commissioners, James Danly, insisted (at the last minute) on appending language for approvals of two western pipeline projects that says, in essence, considerations of man-made global warming played no role in approving or disapproving the projects. Danly’s last-minute sandbagging enraged FERC Chairman Richard “Dick” Glick and his fellow far-left Democrat sidekick Allison Clements. It also had Republican-in-Name-Only (and backstabber) Neil Chatterjee spitting and sputtering. In the end, the three Republicans, including Chatterjee, went ahead and approved the two projects, over fierce objections by Glick. Three cheers for James Danly!