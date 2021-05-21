Holy Childhood's 75th Anniversary Special

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — To some, he's Dad and Grandpa. To many, he was a school guidance counselor. But to all, he is a hometown hero. Gary Beikirch, a Vietnam War Veteran from Greece, was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1973, the U.S. military's highest decoration. He served in the Vietnam War as a medic with Company B of the 5th Special Forces Group, where he was stationed at Dak Seang Camp with Montagnard villagers and fighters in Kon Tum. He was also presented with the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, two Purple Hearts and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.