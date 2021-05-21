newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Holy Childhood's 75th Anniversary Special

By WHAM Staff
13 WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHAM) - This year, Holy Childhood is celebrating its 75th anniversary as part of the Rochester community. The special aired Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. on 13WHAM ABC. You can learn more about Holy Childhood and its mission here.

13wham.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Wham#Holy Childhood#13wham Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Houses of worship prepare to expand capacity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Wednesday of this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo says houses of worship will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as worshippers can continue to maintain six feet of social distancing. New York State is still following CDC social distancing guidance, which says people...
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

HLAA-Rochester announces June programs

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will host clinical audiologist Tela Palmer from the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center for “What We Do With What We Hear: Hearing and Processing Sound and Speech” at noon June 1. Hearing Other People’s Experiences will meet at 10 a.m. June 8....
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

SUNY Brockport collaborating with Rochester Latino Theatre Company

With all due respect to Tom Wolfe, sometimes you can go home again. This fall, Stephanie Paredes (Class of 2004) will return to the SUNY Brockport campus to direct the Mainstage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Water by the Spoonful by Tony Award®-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights) for the Department of Theatre and Music Studies. Paredes, co-founder of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company (RLTC), recently directed “Coffee Card” as part of the virtual Festival of Ten: Revisited. The Hudes play, an occasionally comic drama about family, forgiveness, and fortitude, takes place in Philadelphia’s Latinx community. Performances are currently scheduled for October 2021.
Brockport, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “A Celebration of Latin American Music”

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its virtual spring concert, “A Celebration of Latin American Music,” on Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The link to view the concert will be posted on the orchestra’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BrockportSymphony) and website (www.brockportsymphony.org) one hour prior to the time of the concert. The virtual concert is free, and donations for the Brockport Food Shelf and the orchestra will be gratefully accepted online. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature all new performances with guitar soloist Dr. Sungmin Shin.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Rochester band Roses & Revolutions releases new single

Grab another cup of coffee and celebrate the new single Coffee. It is by the Rochester band "Roses & Revolutions." It's made up of longtime collaborators Alyssa Coco and Matt Merritt. "During COVID we took the time to really write and get a lot of music done, and in that...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

City of Rochester to hold virtual Town Hall for restaurant owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Restaurant owners and managers in the City of Rochester Monday will be talking recovery from the pandemic with a city-led group focused on just that. The "Jumpstarting ROC Pandemic Recovery team will host a virtual Town Hall meeting with local restaurants, the goal is to talk about the city's pandemic recovery efforts and its effect on the industry.
Wayne County, NYWUHF

Bird watchers flock to Montezuma Audubon Center

Savannah, N.Y. — About an hour east of Rochester in Wayne County, the Montezuma Audubon Center is open for guests to enjoy nature and wildlife. Located on hundreds of acres of wetlands north of the Montezuma National Wildlife Refugee, the center is home to approximately 300 species of birds and other animals.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Virtual Women of Color Summit to focus on healing, restoration and resilience

The virtual Women of Color Summit 2021, a professional development conference presented by Eleversity, offers an opportunity to engage with a national audience in discussions addressing systemic barriers, inequities and disparities for women of color. This year’s theme, “Healing, Restoration and Resilience,” reflects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it exposed longstanding inequities of race, ethnicity and income.
Rochester, NYwlea.net

Protests Have Begun In Rochester, Over The Shooting Of Mark Gaskill

ROCHESTER, NY – WHEC reports that a car was burned and there were fires set all over yards and on the streets in the area of Jay and Orchard streets overight, to protest the shooting of Mark Gaskill on Friday. Crowds were reportedly blocking firefighters from doing their work, so the RPD had to move the crowds back.
Rochester, NYala.org

ACRL Member of the Week: Anjali Parasnis-Samar

Anjali Parasnis-Samar is an instructional technologies librarian at Monroe Community College in Rochester, NY. Anjali has been a member of ACRL for 5 years and is your ACRL Member of the Week for May 17, 2021. Describe yourself in three words: Creative, progressive, collaborative. What are you reading (or listening...
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

RPD's first African-American officer, Charlie Price, has died

Rochester’s first African-American police officer has died at the age of 98. That news came from City Hall on Monday, from Mayor Lovely Warren who talked about the life and career of Captain Charlie Price. She said that Price joined the RPD as the Department’s first African American officer in...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Education advocates rally for equity, change in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. – Education advocates rallied in Rochester Sunday, calling for greater equity for students. The New York Charter Schools Association, Glory House International and other members of the community gathered at the Liberty Pole to #StandUp4Equity. They say students across New York are being failed by school systems, especially...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Highland Park's Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial renamed for Rochester-area war hero

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — To some, he's Dad and Grandpa. To many, he was a school guidance counselor. But to all, he is a hometown hero. Gary Beikirch, a Vietnam War Veteran from Greece, was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1973, the U.S. military's highest decoration. He served in the Vietnam War as a medic with Company B of the 5th Special Forces Group, where he was stationed at Dak Seang Camp with Montagnard villagers and fighters in Kon Tum. He was also presented with the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, two Purple Hearts and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.
Monroe County, NYWHEC TV-10

Monroe County and YMCA holding series of vaccine clinics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County and the YMCA of Greater Rochester are hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at YMCAs in all four quadrants of Monroe County. Each clinic will have more than 100 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is now available to anyone 12 and older.
Rochester, NYMPNnow

Over 20 great places to enjoy a beer outside in Rochester, surrounding area

One of our favorite activities during this pandemic has been to find a safe and inviting spot outdoors to enjoy a beer and some fresh air. Even though we've been separated from each other, it allowed my wife and I to feel like we were still connecting with people. I also learned that western New Yorkers like to enjoy a beer outside regardless of the temperature. We had some great outdoors hangs.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community looking to address recent violence involving youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The recent violence involving youth suspects has many in Rochester searching for solutions on how to stop it. "It's a problem of the heart,” said Clay Harris, founder of United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. “We have to change the hearts and the minds of the young people and their families. Together, we can stop this violence when we take a stand."